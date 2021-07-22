Disney+ has just released the first teaser for its upcoming Billie Eilish concert film, Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Jointly directed by Robert Rodriguez and animator Patrick Osborne (Feast), the film combines Eilish's concert performance of her new album, Happier than Ever, with animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Eilish's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

Filmed at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, the film will feature all sixteen tracks of Happier than Ever in sequential order. Eilish performs alongside her brother, producer, and songwriting partner, FINNEAS, as well as the the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo. The Los Angeles Philharmonic also appears, under the direction of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, performing orchestrations by David Campbell.

"We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household," said Rodriguez, who previously directed music videos for Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. "They are such impressive, world class talents that it's a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

The teaser only offers the briefest flash of animation, but it's certainly an intruiguing element. It's difficult to anticipate exactly what they'll be like, but with Osborne at the helm, they'll almost certainly be gorgeous. A veteran animator on films like Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6, Osborne is a celebrated director, having taken home an Oscar for his 2014 animated short, Feast, and an Emmy for his 2016 short, Pearl.

The Billie Eilish concert special will be a welcome gift to fans, who haven't been able to see Eilish in concert since the COVID pandemic forced her to cancel her "Where Do We Go" tour. The film also allows Eilish to share her love of Los Angeles with the world. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me," the Grammy-winner said. "I hope you love it."

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles premieres on Disney+ on September 3rd. Check out the trailer below.

