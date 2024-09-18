In a recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Elton John: Never Too Late director R.J. Cutler reflected on the documentary's editing process, revealing some surprising details about his previous work on Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. When asked by Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the length of the initial cut for Never Too Late, Cutler explained, "It's always long, and you never think you're gonna get it shorter. The first cut was probably about three hours. Not so bad. I mean, I've done worse."

Cutler then dropped an unexpected fact about his earlier work on The World’s a Little Blurry, which takes an intimate look at Eilish’s life and rise to stardom. “The first cut of Billie Eilish was 27 hours," he revealed. Shocked, Weintraub asked if he was serious. Cutler responded with a laugh, “I’m not joking. It’s a delightful 27 hours. If you have the time, come on over. I’ll show it to you.”

Long, Long Form Documentaries

The revelation that The World's a Little Blurry initially spanned over a full day’s worth of footage highlights just how in-depth the documentary could have been. For those familiar with The Beatles: Get Back by Peter Jackson, which was notable for its extensive runtime, this was a major surprise. Weintraub pointed out that Jackson’s longest cut had been around 12 to 15 hours, prompting Cutler to joke, "Billie had a lot to say."

David Furnish, who also took part in the conversation, commented on Eilish's young age during the making of her documentary, saying, “Especially for someone so early on in their life.” Cutler reiterated just how compelling those 27 hours were: “If you watch it in five-hour chunks over the course of a week, it’s a very satisfying cut.” Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry has been praised for its candid look at the singer-songwriter’s journey, balancing the pressures of fame with personal struggles. The fact that so much footage existed shows just how rich her story was, even in her early career.

Ultimately, The World's a Little Blurry was trimmed down to its official release runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, but Cutler’s behind-the-scenes insights provide a fascinating glimpse into how much more could have been shared with audiences. The decision to focus on a more concise narrative clearly worked, as the documentary was well-received by both critics and fans. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

