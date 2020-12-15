Apple TV+ has finally released the official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. As the title reveals, this is a new documentary about Billie Eilish, the massively popular, Grammy-winning sensation who is also still very much a young adult coming into her own. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (If I Stay, The September Issue) and is a documentary from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media.

The trailer for The World's A Little Blurry promises an unfiltered and up-close-and-personal look into Eilish's life during a deeply transformative journey to the top. It's clear from the trailer that the doc is interested in unpacking what it means to be a teenager in the modern world who is coming into their own while achieving an extraordinary amount of fame and prestige. Eilish is shown to be a young woman caught amidst the waves of intensity, soulfulness, and playfulness, all of which contribute to shaping her public image. Based on just this trailer, The World's A Little Blurry looks like it could be an eye-opening doc for diehard fans of Eilish and curious newcomers to her world.

Image Courtesy of Apple

Eilish has also been teasing the arrival of The World's A Little Blurry on Instagram this past week. The singer shared a brief clip on Monday which teases no actual documentary footage but does show Eilish on a photoshoot set looking coyly into the camera. Later on Monday, Eilish revealed the poster for The World's A Little Blurry, which features a tight close-up of the singer's neon green hair and pensive stare.

Everything's been coming up Eilish over the last few years. The singer broke out in 2016 with her song "Ocean Eyes," off her debut EP Don't Smile at Me, going on to rise through the ranks of fame with hit singles including "Bad Guy," "When the Party's Over," and "Bury a Friend." It's safe to say that if the six Grammys Eilish won earlier this year weren't proof of her arrival, then scoring the opportunity to perform the original song for the upcoming James Bond feature No Time to Die surely is.

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry will be released in theaters by NEON and globally on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. Check out the official trailer below. Get even more Apple TV+ updates here.

Here is the official synopsis and poster for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry:

"'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry' tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'"

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mortal Kombat' Gets New Poster Touting New HBO Max/Theatrical Release Date 'Tom and Jerry' also has a new release date from WB.