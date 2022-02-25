Disney has just released the original song "Nobody Like U" for their upcoming film Turning Red along with a new lyric video that gives us a glimpse into the new movie.

The new song, "Nobody Like U", was written by sibling musical duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (professionally stylized as FINNEAS) and features a very early 2000s boy-band sound. The song is one of three original songs by the pair to be featured on the film's soundtrack. The other two tracks are called “1 True Love" and “U Know What’s Up”. The songs, written by the real O'Connell and Eilish, are performed by the fictional boy-band 4*Town. The voices behind the fictional boy band are Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z. The soundtrack also features an original score by the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who previously worked on the blockbuster Black Panther film and the hit Disney+ seriesThe Mandalorian.

Turning Red tells the story of Mei Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, a confident but dorky 13-year-old who is torn between her duties as a daughter and the chaos of her burgeoning adolescence. Her overly protective and overbearing mother, Ming, Voiced by Sandra Oh, is often too close for comfort for her daughter, who wants, more than anything, to establish some level of independence. And, if all of that weren't enough, with the typically atrocious realities of teenager-hood, ranging from shifting interests and relationships, Mei Lee also faces another, less typical adolescent challenge: whenever she gets excited she poofs into a giant red panda.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi, who previously worked on the Pixar short film, Bao. The film is produced by Lindsey Collins. The new soundtrack for Turning Red will be released alongside the film's release to Disney+. The soundtrack will feature all three original songs by Eilish and O'Connell. Turning Red will be released exclusively to Disney+ on March 11, 2022. The soundtrack will be available on the same date. The soundtrack is already available to pre-save. And if you're itching to get a glimpse of the new song and its accompanying lyric video, you can watch the new video below. The other 4*Town songs will be released alongside the film and soundtrack.

