Amazon will be bringing the music of Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to life in its new three-part musical event, The Prime Day Show. The immersive show will aim to fuse storytelling and music with the artists’ ambitious visions. The Prime Day Show will be held in celebration of Prime Day, Amazon’s massive, two-day discount shopping spree.

Here’s what Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music had to say about the event:

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible. Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

Eilish, H.E.R., and Cudi each have a unique plan in store for the Prime Day Show. Eilish’s performance is set in a Paris neighborhood as an ode to the bygone days of early cinema, featuring new music from her record, “Happier Than Ever.”. H.E.R. will take audiences to the historic Dunbar Hotel in Los Angeles, an important hub for black musicians of the 1930’s and 1940’s, as she plays new songs from her album “Back of Mind.” Lastly, Cudi takes the event to the stars in celebration of new music from “Man on the Moon III,” as he performs with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra made up of space scientists.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, also expressed her excitement for the Prime Day Show: "These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries. We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day."

The Prime Day Show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting June 17 to all customers — with or without a Prime membership — for 30 days. Check out the official synopsis for each performer’s show below.

PRIME DAY SHOW x BILLIE EILISH

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, “Happier Than Ever.” This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era.

PRIME DAY SHOW x H.E.R.

Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, “Back Of My Mind.”

PRIME DAY SHOW x KID CUDI

As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album “Man on the Moon III,” Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

