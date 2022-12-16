Multiple Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish has prepared a special treat for her fans. If you were unable to attend the grand O2 concert of her 'Happier Than Ever Tour' which sold out at record speed, then there's great news: Eilish made a concert film of the six shows that made up the performance and early next year, you will be able to experience the show in live concert style alongside other fans as the film has been given a theatrical release date. The film will screen only for a single day on Friday, January 27, 2023, ticket sales go up on Wednesday, December 21 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, so get your calendars marked and get ready for a truly one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 concert originally streamed live on Apple Music Live, however, the concert film Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) as the name implies will feature never-before-seen 30-minute footage of the live concert taking the total runtime to a generous 95 minutes. The cinema version will feature six previously unreleased performances taking audiences on an intimate ride back into what was six unforgettable nights of fun for both Eilish and her fans. A total of 27 song performances make up the full-length concert performance including fan favorites such as 'Bad Guy,' 'Therefore I Am,' 'Bury A Friend,' 'My Future,' 'Happier Than Ever,' among many others.

About making her first-ever concert film, Eilish said;

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show. These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Sam Wrench handled filming with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass, thus the concert film promises to offer stunning visuals as it was captured in cinematic 4K and will be heard in Dolby Atmos sound (where available). Like most artistic creations with Eilish's name on it, the concert film has been showered with critical praise earning a nomination for Best Music Film for the forthcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing which handles the cinematic distribution of the film said;

"We are pleased to present Billie Eilish for the first time in cinemas worldwide. The Extended Cut of her brilliant Live at The O2 concert film is a visual spectacle that looks and sounds incredible on the big screen. Audiences in movie theaters worldwide will be thrilled to experience the full-length concert performance among fellow fans.”

Tickets for Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) go on sale beginning Wednesday, December 21 at 6 AM PST / 9 AM EST and can be purchased at BillieAtTheO2.com where updates on the picture can be accessed. Check out the trailer for the concert film below;