In an Instagram post, Danny Elfman announced that Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish is set to join him and 'Weird Al' Yankovic on stage at the Banc of California Stadium for the live-to-film concert performance of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Elfman will be reprising his role as Jack Skellington, King of the Pumpkin Patch, opposite Eilish who will perform "Sally's Song" during both nights of the event.

Yankovic will be lending his vocal talents to the role of Lock in the exceedingly catchy song "Kidnap the Sandy Claws." Elfman also revealed that Ken Page — the original Oogie Boogie — will reprise his role as the spooky, bug-filled villain. The accomplished conductor and Hollywood Bowl legend John Mauceri will be there to lead the full orchestra through the stirring score.

Eilish made her adolescent "Belieber" dreams come true when Justin Bieber appeared on her song "Bad Guy," so one has to wonder if this is another dream come true for her. Earlier this year, Tim Burton appeared in an interview Eilish did with British Vogue, where various celebrities asked the singer questions about life and her career.

Image via Disney

RELATED: How to Watch 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles': Where to Stream Billie Eilish's Unique Concert Film

The Nightmare Before Christmas premiered in 1993, with Catherine O'Hara voicing the role of Sally. The film has become a go-to movie for both Halloween and Christmastime, which has led to a number of concerts over the years. Elfman, O'Hara, and Page reunited at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, 2016, and 2018 to reprise their roles for a handful of frightfully fun nights.

Eilish is not the first singer to sing "Sally's Song." In 2008 Amy Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence performed the track for Nightmare Revisited, a compilation album. During the pandemic, The Actors Fund put on a benefit concert presentation with a spectacular cast filling out the ensemble.

If you are in the LA area, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate in trick-o-treating and a fan-voted costume contest at the venue.

KEEP READING: Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Adds Gwendoline Christie as Series Regular, Plus More Cast Revealed

Share Share Tweet Email

Regé-Jean Page to Star in Noah Hawley's Untitled Heist Film From Netflix and Russo Bros.' AGBO Well, WE'RE in.

Read Next