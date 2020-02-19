Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘No Time to Die’ at The BRIT Awards

At The BRIT Awards (basically Britain’s version of The Grammys), Billie Eilish performed the theme song for the next Bond movie, No Time to Die. On the one hand, Eilish is a perfectly sensible choice for the Bond theme song. She’s one of the most popular recording artists on the planet right now, and the job typically goes a really popular recording artist.

I’ve listened to “No Time to Die” a bunch over the past week, and taken on its own, the song has really grown on me. I think it could be a top-tier song for the way it uses Bond-infused, heavy instrumentation as the background while never overshadowing what Eilish personally brings to the song, which allows her to make her own rather than trying to emulate what others artists have done with their Bond songs. The reason I haven’t placed it yet in our Bond Songs Ranked article is that I’m very curious to see how it plays in the larger film. “No Time to Die” sounds pretty melancholy, so I’m curious to see how it fits with the opening credits of the movie in terms of setting the tone.

As for this performance at The BRIT Awards, it’s very good! I kind of wish we had seen at the Oscars since that would have been a cool way to debut the song, but so it goes. For Eilish fans, I’m sure you’ve probably already seen this performance, but here it is again! I’m excited to see how the song plays when No Time to Die hits theaters on April 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die: