Part of the fun of each new James Bond film is learning which artist will be performing the theme song. Personally I feel that the series peaked with Gladys Knight’s License to Kill, but Grammy winner Billie Eilish has thrown her hat into the ring by writing and performing the title song for the latest Bond installment No Time to Die, due in theaters April 10. Eilish dropped a teaser of the song on her Twitter account, with the announcement that the full song will be released tomorrow at 4pm PST.
The ten-second snippet doesn’t give much away, but Eilish’s fans will recognize that it seems to be the kind of moody, meditative jam that is firmly within her wheelhouse. Meanwhile, Bond fans should recognize the clip as being fully within the wheelhouse of Daniel Craig’s tenure as the secret agent, which has produced some of the darkest films in the franchise’s history. All of that is a roundabout way of saying that Eilish and Craig’s Bond are a perfect match, and I will probably be downloading the new theme song at 4 o’clock on the dot.
Eilish recently won five Grammy awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. No Time to Die is the 25 installment in the long-running James Bond franchise, which began with 1962’s Dr. No. Craig is the sixth actor to play the title character, and No Time to Die will be his fifth outing in the role originated by Sean Connery. It seems pretty definite that this will be Craig’s last Bond film, but everyone said that about Spectre, including the actor himself, so who knows. For more on No Time to Die, check out the film’s latest trailer and an interview with Craig’s co-star Ben Whishaw teasing how all of the Craig films will ultimately connect.