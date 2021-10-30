Billie Eilish was met with excited cheers and applause as she took the stage alongside Danny Elfman to perform “Sally’s Song” from Tim Burton’s Halloween classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. The live concert event took place at the Banc of California Stadium with two performances over two nights, both of which Eilish appeared as in the role of Jack Skellington’s paramour, Sally.

Walking out on stage, fans reacted not only to the sight of the chart-topping pop star, but also to the garb in which she donned. Eilish went all out, wearing the classic raggedy, tattered yellow, gray, blue, green, and pink dress that the film’s lead female character wears. And Eilish didn’t stop at the clothes. She also chose to cover herself in makeup to depict the stitch lines on her face, neck, arms, and legs. Eilish performed the song (set to the backdrop of a full symphony orchestra led by John Mauceri) impeccably and was met by another roar of cheers as she left the stage.

After her performance of “Sally’s Song,” Eilish returned to the stage for the finale to perform “Simply Meant to Be” alongside The Pumpkin King himself, Elfman, who originated the voice of Jack Skellington in the 1993 film. Elfman invoked the spirit of Jack by wearing a classic pinstriped suit, the same look the film’s protagonist fashions. Concert goers again went wild for the duo as they took their bows with a gargantuan-sized version of Jack Skellington standing next to them.

The performance also included a feature of 'Weird Al’ Yankovic playing the role of Lock, one of Oogie Boogie’s henchmen, in the song “Kidnap the Sandy Claws.” Ken Page, the original Oogie Boogie, also joined the cast to perform in his role.

Enjoy the performance from the comfort of your own home by checking out the full clip of Eilish singing “Sally’s Song” as well as the clip of Elfman and Eilish performing, “Simply Meant to Be” below:

