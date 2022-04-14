It has just been announced that pop star Billie Eilish will be joining America's favorite animated family The Simpsons for a new Disney+ exclusive short When Billie Met Lisa, which is set to be released to the streaming service later this month.

Today, Billie Eilish announced via social media that she will be appearing alongside the precocious and perennially eight-year-old saxophone aficionado Lisa Simpson on the new short. Joining Eilish is her brother and musical partner FINNEAS , as both will make their Simpsons-yellow debut together in the short.

In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson will be discovered by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while she is busy searching for a quiet place to practice her signature instrument, the saxophone. Billie will invite Lisa to her studio for a jam session that Lisa will not soon forget.

This upcoming short from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts that have been created exclusively for Disney+. The shorts highlight the streaming service's most popular brands and content. Previous Simpsons' shorts include the Star Wars themed short that featured Maggie Simpson, titled The Force Awakens from Its Nap. The short highlighted Maggie's quiet but powerful presence on the series. A Marvel-themed short was also created, titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, the short paired two of Disney+'s most famous, or infamous troublemakers: Loki and the slingshot-wielding Bart Simpson.

It just makes sense that Lisa should be paired with one of the world's most powerful pop stars. Eilish, who is a musical prodigy, is the perfect musical partner for The Simpsons' Lisa Simpson. From the very first season of The Simpsons in 1990, Lisa has had a special connection with her jazzy instrument, often using it as a means to cope with her family's chaotic life. There is no doubt that these two musicians, fictional and otherwise, will have much to discuss and bond over.

The Simpsons is created Matt Groening. Additionally, the series is developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Sam Simon. When Billie Met Lisa will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new key art from the special, which shows Eilish and Lisa jamming out together, with Eilish singing into a mic while Lisa jams out on her saxophone:

