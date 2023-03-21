With a musical style that incorporates dark pop and alternative with a hint of goth and experimental, it shouldn't be a surprise that the singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish, has landed an acting gig in an enigmatic, Beyoncé-inspired thriller series, Swarm. Adding to her already extensive creative portfolio, the Prime Video thriller series marks the singer's acting debut, portraying a magnetic cult leader who – rather than helping her patients – hypnotizes them to instantly unleash all of their darkest urges and behaviors. Sharing her delight over her acting debut, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker posted a series of behind-the-scenes look at the set of Swarm, including an image of her covered in blood.

Portraying hypnotic therapist Eva in the series, Eilish shared a photo of her with her "idol," Dominique Fishback, as well as some glimpses of the blonde wig she wore to bring the manipulative cult leader to life. In the same post, the singer also expressed her gratitude to actor and singer Donald Glover for helping her become the person and artist that she is today. She wrote in the caption:

"Last May. So much joy mannnnn [Dominique Fishback] you are my idol. Watching dom do her fuckin thing was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. This girl is fucking unbelievable. Will cherish you forever dom love you so much. i feel so honored to be a part of something so special, surrounded by PEOPLE so special. [Donald Glover] if it wasn’t for you i wouldn’t be the artist or person i am today. [Ibra Ake] & [Janine Nabers] you rock my socks off. Truly can’t BELIEVE my reality sometimes. STREAM “SWARM”!!"

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: New Trailer for 'Swarm' Features Billie Eilish in a Hypnotic Role

What Is Prime Video's Swarm About?

In another post, the multiple Grammy Award winner shared two photos of the wounded Eva, along with another BTS image of the character's green room. Co-created by Janine Nabers and Glover, the eight-episode dark comedy series follows an obsessive fan, Dre (Fishback), who is willing to go through the darkest route all for her beloved fictional pop star, who shares the same musical style with Beyoncé. A member of the fanbase "The Swarm," which is solely based on Beyoncé's "Bey-hive" fanbase, the series offers a different look at the concept of fandom and even provides some buzziest take on how fanaticism can go beyond the terrifying horizon.

Eilish rose to prominence at an early age and has won several accolades in various major music awards ceremonies, including a Grammy for her songs "bad guy," "Everything I Wanted," and "No Time To Die," as well as an Album of the Year Grammy Award for her 2019 debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Her appearance in Swarm was met with positive feedback, especially because her portrayal of the "bad guy" fits perfectly with the singer's usual dark aesthetic. With her acting debut receiving nothing but praise from viewers, we can expect more of her (hopefully) in bigger projects in the future, perhaps in another horror-thriller project.

The show boasts a star-studded cast, including singer Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Rickey Thompson. It also features a variety of celebrity cameos, such as those by Paris Jackson and Rory Culkin, with the "Ocean Eyes" singer appearing on the fourth episode.

Swarm is now streaming on Prime Video. You can check out Eilish's Instagram posts below.