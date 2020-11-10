‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’: First Images Tease Andra Day’s Transformation Into ’40s Singer

Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day makes a stunning transformation into legendary singer Billie Holiday in the first batch of images from The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Director Lee Daniels (Lee Daniels’ The Butler) breathes life into a script written by Suzan-Lori Parks (HBO’s Native Son). Although Day has tackled a few acting gigs over the years, The United States vs. Billie Holiday marks Day’s first leading role in a feature. Once again, Daniels has assembled a crackerjack cast to appear alongside Day, including Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Natasha Lyonne, Tyler James Williams, and Evan Ross.

The first photos from The United States vs. Billie Holiday tease the drama audiences will see unfold in theaters in 2021. The movie is based on Holiday’s targeting and subsequent arrest following an undercover sting operation led by the Federal Department of Narcotics. Holiday’s arrest came as a result of an affair with an undercover agent (Rhodes). The photos from Daniels’ biopic tease a movie which moves through Holiday’s prolific career as a singer and actress, and also tracks the case against her.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is scheduled to arrive on February 12, 2021. Take a peek at all of the new images from Lee Daniels’ upcoming biopic below. For more, here’s our updated 2021 movie release calendar.

