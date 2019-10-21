Billie Lourd’s Tom Petty Birthday Tribute Video to Carrie Fisher Will Make You Happy Cry

0

In the immortal words of Parks & Recreation nutball Jean-Ralphio, Billie Lourd‘s birthday tribute to her late mother, the inimitable Carrie Fisher, will make your eyes piss tears. But, like, happy tears.

The Star Wars and American Horror Story star marked what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday on October 21 with a stunningly tender and minimal musical tribute video she posted to her Instagram. The video shows Lourd in a room with two guitarists who sing backup while she croons Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ hit “American Girl” — a favorite of Fisher’s. Lourd captioned the video with a very sweet note sharing her feelings about the video and the occasion.

“Happy birthday Momby. Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Hagen Daaz and a Coca-Cola for dinner.”

Lourd was Fisher’s only child and the pair were both close before Fisher’s tragic and unexpected passing in December 2016 and seemingly remain close today thanks to Lourd’s efforts. Lourd will share the screen in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker in Fisher’s final, posthumous performance as Leia Organa, the role she originated back in 1977 and which made her a household name.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019. Watch Lourd’s tribute to Fisher below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B34sTyRA39x/