Many companions have come and gone over the course of Doctor Who, the nearly sixty-year-old science fiction staple produced by the BBC. But with the advent of the series’s 2005 revival, perhaps none has been as beloved as Rose Tyler, the spunky young woman played by Billie Piper who whisked off her feet when the series returned to British (and eventually American) screens after a long time away. Piper, much adored by audiences around the world, has been much mourned and missed since her departure from the show in 2007, and fans have wondered if she’ll ever make a real return to the show.

Well, they may finally have at least the beginnings of an answer, in the form of a Cameo. Piper recently began working with the video company for charity, recording short videos for paying fans, with the proceeds benefiting Choose Love, a non-profit providing shelter and services for refugees and displaced peoples around the world. While the star is not currently recording videos, there are several short examples of the service on her Cameo "profile," including one that answers the question of whether or not she would ever return to her role as Rose Tyler.

Piper was the first companion of The Doctor when the series returned from cancellation in 2005, after the science fiction series had been canceled in 1989, and an unsuccessful (though unfairly maligned) TV film failed to restart regular production in 1996. Piper lasted two seasons with the show, starring alongside two separate Doctors — Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant — and Rose Tyler is widely considered one of the series’ most popular companions.

Piper returned to the show briefly in 2013 for the series’ fiftieth anniversary, though not technically as Rose Tyler, and has since expressed no explicit desire to return to the show. This Cameo video, however, proves that she’s willing and up for it, but with certain stipulations.

“Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right,” she says in the short clip. “I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it. I feel like my kids are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything.”

The Doctor has had countless companions over the years, and each and every one is unique and lovable for their own reasons, but many fans would love to see the return of Rose, the first companion to ever fall in love (and stay that way) with the Doctor. Now that the actress is thirty-nine — the same age Camille Coduri was when she began playing Rose’s mother, Jackie — she’s had plenty of time to carve her own path and separate herself from just being “that girl who was the Doctor’s companion”.

While the possibility of Piper returning to Who is slim, considering the recent shake-up of the series' showrunners, fans can catch up with both of her seasons of Doctor Who, as well as her starring role in I Hate Suzie, on HBO Max, as well as find her directorial debut, Rare Beasts, wherever films are available to rent. Check out the video below:

