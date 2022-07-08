Fox is developing Billionaire Class, a new one-hour drama from Malcolm Spellman and Eric Haywood, Deadline has reported. The project reunites the duo who previously produced Fox’s Empire starring Taraji P Henson. The new drama is set to chart the lives of the ultra-rich and seems to comment on wealth and inequality.

The series is written by Haywood and is being described as a high stake wish-fulfillment drama. It follows Jo, a disillusioned executive assistant of a billionaire who teaches Mike, a street hustler the mannerisms of the rich and wealthy in order to con her employer’s wealthy friends. Further, the series will offer a complex vision of wealth, race, and equality in America.

Haywood will executive produce with Spellman, along with Eli Dansky, and Nichelle Tramble Spellman for The 51. Executive producing along with them will be Trevor Engelson via Underground, his frequent collaborator Douglas Banker for Five All in the Fifth as well as director Maurice “Mo” Marable (Woke). Ray Smith will co-produce the series.

Spellman is an executive producer on Bel-Air and previously served as executive producer and head writer on Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. He is also serving as the executive producer for Amazon’s upcoming Twin Territories, a new Bass Reeves series following the nation’s first Black Deputy Marshal. The Amazon project hails from Revelations Entertainment, Morgan Freeman, and Lori McCreary’s production company.

Haywood currently, serves as co-executive producer on Law & Order: Organised Crime, starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Dylan McDermott, and Nona Parker Johnson in the lead roles. The series has been renewed for a third season that will premiere this fall. Previously, he co-executive produced For Life and Power and Manifest among others. Nichelle Tramble Spellman is an executive producer, and showrunner on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told which features Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Kate Hudson, and Lizzy Caplan among others.

Currently, no further details are available for Billionaire Class. Meanwhile, find the series synopsis below.