The hit HBO series, Succession, may have gone off the air last year, but there's another show airing on Netflix that has served as a viable replacement for the Emmy-winner. Billionaire Island, which premiered its first season on September 12 and has been a strong addition to the Netflix TV charts, has been hailed as the perfect series to watch if you're a Succession fan missing that same family drama featuring a wealthy, spoiled, and entitled family. Billionaire Island stars Trine Wiggen, Svein Roger Karlsen, Ragne Grande, Kåre Conradi, Hanne Skille Reitan, Tor Ivar Hagen, Nemi Storm, and Oddgeir Thune, and the series was written and created for television by Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin with Levin Dubland and Jadranko Mehic serving as contributing writers. Marit Moum Aune and Bjørnstad each helmed three episodes of the series.

Billionaire Island joins other major titans in the most popular Netflix shows, such as Season 2 of Monsters, which tells the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the men who murdered their parents. Javier Bardem stars in the series. Monsters barely beats out The Perfect Couple, another Netflix Original Series starring Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman, which has been a major hit for the platform since it premiered several weeks ago. All episodes of the fourth season of Emily in Paris are also now streaming, with fans rushing to watch and get caught up in the midst of the show being renewed for Season 5. Zack Snyder's animated Norse Mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, is a newer addition to the Netflix TV top 10, but currently sits in the #8 spot.

What Are the Most Popular Movies To Watch on Netflix?

If you've already seen Billionaire Island or are looking for something you can watch in a two-hour window, we've got you covered. Chris Pratt's Garfield Movie was recently added to Netflix and has shot to the top of the charts, with Netflix Original Movies Rebel Ridge and Uglies each following close behind in the second and third spots. Denzel Washington's true crime thriller, American Gangster, has also been a new candidate to the top 10 since its premiere on the platform recently, with Elizabeth Olsen's His Three Daughters also climbing to the #5 spot on the list.

All episodes of Billionaire Island are now streaming.

