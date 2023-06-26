Every show has to have that one character who is just awful in every way possible. Sometimes, if we are lucky (or unlucky), we will get more than just one awful character. The river runs deep with the Rhoades family and their friends when it comes to corrupt and despicable individuals.

Following the lives of elitists and politicians, Billions is a show that never skimps on the excitement or the intrigue. Whether these characters are getting rich by whatever means necessary, earning public office by unethical means, or just awful family members living out their hateful lives, these characters are top-shelf terrible, and it is fantastic.

10 Bryan Connerty

There are some characters who start off good and then succumb to the temptations of evil and become what they hate. Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) is a prime example of that.

Working as the chief of the securities and commodities fraud task force with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), Connerty worked his way through the system. He eventually becomes the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York until he chooses to engage in illegal witness tampering, landing him in jail.

9 Wendy Rhoades

While not a traditionally despicable character, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) has some interesting hobbies that place her in sight of ridiculous antics. She is a loving wife (mostly), a dedicated mother, and one of the most conniving characters in the show.

As a performance coach, instead of trying to help the mental health of the Axe Capital employees, she uses her skills to push the employees to the brink of exhaustion with zero remorse.

8 Bobby Axelrod

A man who will stop at nothing to advance his career and personal life, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) is a dynamic character filled with unquestionable charisma. He is also ruthless and cunning, which often keeps him ahead of any law enforcement who tries to pin criminal activity on him.

Growing up on the “wrong side of the tracks,” so to speak, Axelrod developed a sense of fighting to the finish, regardless of those around him. He uses this mentality in his personal and professional life, sometimes to the detriment of those around him — so long as he wins, he doesn’t care.

7 Chuck Rhoades

Chuck Rhoades is the absolute epitome of divided loyalties. As the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, he works tirelessly to eradicate the world of wealthy criminals. At the same time, however, he struggles to walk the line between good and ethical versus bad and unscrupulous.

When he is not trying to rid the world of the wealthy and elitist criminals, he spends his spare time engaging in sadomasochistic role-play with his wife and other women. He's not the most evil character imaginable, but one with clear violations of blurred lines of justice.

6 Taylor Mason

Known as quiet, self-aware, and radical, Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) interned with Axe Capital before being promoted to CIO of the company. Eventually, Taylor becomes the CEO of Taylor Mason Capital before ultimately being forced back under the wing of Bobby and Axe Capital.

While once hating and protesting the elite 1% of the wealthiest Americans, Mason is now part of them and decides that there is only money and that all other things in life can be bought. Mason’s heart became cold and shut off, demonstrating the despicable things money does to people.

5 Charles Rhoades, Sr.

He is cunning. He is entirely self-focused. He cares completely about doing anything and everything to make himself come out on top. Charles Rhoades, Sr. (Jeffrey DeMunn) is one of the most terrible dads on television, and we can't help but love to hate everything about him.

He was an abusive husband. He was unfaithful. Having gotten a mistress pregnant, he left his wife for her. He frequently uses his powerful position to mess with his son’s business and political dealings. He is everything that the world hates about fathers. Yet, we can’t help but love him.

4 Bill Stearn

He is the most successful trader at Axe Capital but did not get that way with honesty or ethics: Bill Stearn (Kelly AuCoin) is unethical, dishonest, and downright terrible. He will go to any means necessary to make a dollar for himself and the company.

He has even gone so far as to devise a plan to kill off swathes of chicken to drive up the price of poultry to avoid taking a loss on an investment. Fortunately, he is talked out of this horrific plan, but the fact that he was willing to commit such a heinous crime to avoid a loss is just the tip of the iceberg of “Dollar” Bill Stearn.

3 Kate Sacker

Is she a truly terrible person? Not entirely. She has some good in her. But Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) is a very intentional person who wants what she wants and will betray even her closest friends to achieve what she wants.

Working as the head of crime and Assistant US Attorney, she played the game to reach her goal — the White House. To get there, she ultimately chooses to betray Rhoades because she believes it will get her closer to her prize. Her disloyalty is uncomfortably palpable.

2 Michael Prince

He uses good actions to manipulate others. He tries to coerce those he has power over to sleep with him, and he tries to pull strings and make good things happen to see him in a good light. Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) is a grade-A scumbag and does whatever possible to make himself look good.

His greatest crime is that he lives in denial of his evil deeds. It's one thing to commit evil and be aware that your actions are wrong, and you are wrong. But in Prince's case, where he still believes in his innate goodness, that is another.

1 Michael Wagner

He may be loyal, but he is also the most vicious and terrifyingly awful character on the show. Mike Wagner (David Costabile) will stop at nothing to be right and to come out as the victor in any given moment or event. He cares little about anyone or anything but himself.

He has repeatedly demonstrated that he is petty and will punish those who frustrate him with even the smallest things. He desires never to look stupid and always be the winner. This comes out in his various blackmail schemes and his blatant use of power to lord over those around him.

