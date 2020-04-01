Showtime Splits Up ‘Billions,’ ‘Black Monday’ Seasons Due to Production Stoppage

Showtime has announced that the upcoming fifth season of Billions will be split into two parts along with the second season of Black Monday. Both shows were forced to suspend production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billions will return as scheduled on Sunday, May 3, but fans will only be able to enjoy the first seven episodes, as the remaining episodes will now air later this year. The same goes for Black Monday, which will air six episodes before going on hiatus, with the final four episodes of the season slated for later this year.

In its announcement, Showtime assured fans that in the cases of both Billions and Black Monday, the pause in new episodes will come at a natural point in the story arcs of their seasons.

Elsewhere, the network has moved up the season 3 premiere of The Chi, which will now arrive on Sunday, June 21. The entire third season will air without interruption, which is also the case for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. That show will begin airing on Sunday, April 26.

Showtime fans can currently enjoy the final season of Homeland, which is going strong based on the 10 episodes I’ve seen thus far. The network also has the docuseries Outcry in the can, though its April premiere has since been delayed until later this year, which may be for the best given the glut of small screen content this spring.

There’s no word on when we might get season 2 of City on a Hill, or when we might see the Bryan Cranston drama Your Honor, though I eagerly await both shows. Showtime also boasts a promising future slate that includes Ripley based on Patricia Highsmith‘s series of novels, the Halo series based on the hit video game, and a limited series based on the bestselling book The President Is Missing from co-authors James Patterson and Bill Clinton. For more on the latter project, click here.