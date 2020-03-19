‘Billions’ Season 5 Trailer Features Back-Stabbings, Betrayals, and the Rare “Triple-Cross”

Showtime has released a new trailer for Billions season 5, offering a look at the next chapter in Showtime’s most addictive drama. Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll, and Frank Grillo join the series alongside mainstays Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, and Maggie Siff.

This season looks to dive back into its old rivalries, after ruthless hedgefund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) spent season 4 largely united in their quest for vengeance. Not anymore, largely thanks to the presence of a “social impact pioneer” named Michael Prince (Stoll) who challenges Axe Capital’s power. Naturally, Rhoades, smelling blood in the water, tries to use this new dick-measuring contest to his advantage. In classic Billions fashion, expect many back-stabbings, betrayals, and in Rhoades’ own words, the rare “triple-cross.”

Check out the trailer below. Billions season 5 debuts on Sunday, May 3. For more on the series, here is Paul Giamatti discussing the changes on the way.

Here is the official synopsis for Billions season 5: