The hit Showtime drama Billions is about to air the second half of its fifth season early this fall, and the show has just received a new trailer to show what we can expect in the upcoming episodes. Billions had to cut its fifth season into two parts and air them at different times due to production slowdowns related to Covid. But if the trailer is anything to go on, Part 2 is going to make a strong comeback to the delight of fans who have been patiently waiting.

The trailer starts off with a face-to-face confrontation between Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Both men are shown describing how they want to wipe the other off the face of the earth - and the tension is real. Caught in the middle is Chuck Roades (Paul Giamatti), seen toasting with Prince.

The first four seasons of Billions can be streamed right now on Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream all 55 episodes right now with a Showtime subscription. Part 2 of Season 5 starts airing on September 5 Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. You can check out the new trailer for Billions and Showtime's synopsis of Season 5B below:

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

