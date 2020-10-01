‘Billions’ Renewed for Season 6 on Showtime as Corey Stoll Becomes a Regular

In a no-brainer decision, Showtime is bringing back Billions for a sixth season that will feature more of Corey Stoll, the season five guest star who has been upped to series regular.

Though it has been interrupted by the pandemic, the fifth season of Billions has so far found Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) reigniting their vicious rivalry while facing new enemies. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) has been posing a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck has been feuding with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) has been forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) has been busy reevaluating her loyalties and forging surprising new alliances that have put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Season 5 has also featured guest star Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author, and the rest of the Billions ensemble includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions is executive produced by creators and showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin, and it remains key to Showtime’s lineup as the network prepares to launch several new shows following the finale of Homeland and possibly the last episode of Ray Donovan. I still don’t want to believe the latter is canceled, so I prefer to think of it as stuck in limbo, like Mindhunter on Netflix.

I don’t actually watch Billions myself, but at least I feel guilty about that. It’s not like Game of Thrones, where I truly didn’t care who won the Iron Throne in the finale. I honestly do feel bad when the umpteenth person tells me how good Billions is and how much they love it, but the truth is, I just don’t watch a lot of popular shows. I don’t watch Succession or Better Call Saul either! My tastes are more niche. So yeah, I’m missing out, but it’s not like I’m spending that time watching crap. I just watched I Know This Much Is True for a second time!

Anyway, Billions, baby! Long may it reign! Showtime didn’t say anything about Season 6 being the final season of Billions, so that’s good news for fans of the show. To watch its Season 5 trailer and get a reminder of just what the hell is going on in this high-stakes world, click here.