It's time to get that countdown going, because Showtime has revealed a trailer and premiere date for Season 6 of Billions. The drama series is finally set to get back on track after a weird release schedule, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show continues to follow hedge fund managers who make the big bucks while navigating unorthodox tactics that are borderline illegal and sometimes go way past that line. Season 6 of Billions will premiere on January 23, 2022.

The new trailer brings Corey Stoll's Mike Prince front and center, as the actor was promoted to series regular after Season 5. He announces he's not interested in the past – referring to the shocking Season 5 finale – and considers firing the entire team. The trailer also teases his going head to head with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who is pulling out all the stops to push his adversary's buttons.

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, and it premiered on Showtime in 2016. Due to a halt in production, Season 5 was broken down into two parts, with seven episodes airing in early 2021 and the remaining five airing weekly up until last Sunday, October 3. The good news is, fans won't have to wait long for a new season: Billions comes back in just a little over three months.

Showtime premieres Season 6 of Billions on January 23, 2022. Check out the trailer for the new season below:

You can read the official synopsis for Season 6 here (contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale):

In season six of BILLIONS, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

