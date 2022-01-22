As the premiere date for the critically acclaimed Showtime TV show, Billions, approaches, fans will be delighted to hear that the network has released the first episode of the upcoming sixth season for free viewing on-demand and on several streaming platforms. The season six premiere episode will be available for viewing from January 21 to April 10 on Showtime.com, Sho.com, and YouTube. Fans can also find the episode on multiple Showtime partner platforms such as Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV App, Roku, Spectrum, and DIRECTV, among others.

With the sixth season of Billions set to premiere on January 23, this news could not have come at a better time. Billions earned a global fan base by providing an inside look into the world of high finance by following a collision course between Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod (played by Damian Lewis), a brilliant hedge fund king and philanthropist, and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York – Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti) as the square off against each other. However, the upcoming season will take a different route as Lewis will not be returning to show, allowing Corey Stoll, a formerly recurring cast member, to step into a lead role opposite Giamatti.

Nevertheless, the sixth season promises more of the action and thrills fans have come to love. Picking up after the dust of season five has settled, Giamatti’s Rhoades finds he needs to develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before to take on Michael Prince (played by Stoll) who has stepped into the vacuum left by Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod's departure. The vacuum forces other characters such as Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner, Wendy Rhoades, Taylor Mason, Kate Sacker, and Charles Rhoades Sr. to look for new alliances and load up their arsenal if they want to survive this new world and a new war. As such, viewers can look forward to the return of Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, and Jeffrey DeMunn as well. Additionally, Daniel Breaker who plays Michael Prince’s brilliant chief of staff, Scooter Dunbar, has been promoted to series regular as well.

Image via Showtime

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, with Koppelman and Levien also wearing the additional hats of showrunners and executive producers. The upcoming sixth season will also be executive produced by Beth Schacter.

With the sixth season promising more exciting thrills, curious and eager fans can catch the first episode for free on any of the previously mentioned platforms from January 21 ahead of the official premiere on Sunday, January 23rd.

