It looks like the Showtime series Billions may be coming to an end after seven seasons. This comes from series star Dan Soder, who let slip the possible ending of the series in an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night. Showtime has declined to comment at this time, according to a Deadline report. The news comes shortly after it was announced that one of the show's former stars, Damien Lewis is returning for the upcoming seventh season.

Soder plats Dudley Mafee on the series, a former Axe Capital employee who later becomes Taylor Mason Capital's first employee. Billions originally premiered in 2016, and tells the story of an ongoing cat-and-mouse game between U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Rhoades, played by the legendary Paul Giamatti, and well-known philanthropist Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, played by Lewis. However, as the series progressed, the web that both weaved becomes more entangled. Lewis left the series after the fifth season but is returning for what might be the final season. The series is one of many on air right now which explores the depravity of the richest members of society.

Soder let slip the news of the series ending in a recent interview, saying,"[s]eason seven, the final season of Billions, is on its way." He continued, noting that he may have made an error in letting the news slip. "Am I not supposed to say that?" he asked. "I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that." And considering the fact that Showtime has declined to comment on his declaration, Soder may not have been supposed to say that. The possibility that the long-running series is coming to a close is not all that unexpected, however. Earlier this year, four spin-offs of the series were announced. And the return of the series' original star, Lewis, would certainly make sense for a final season. The spin-offs will feature infinitely clever names of Millions and Trillions. Season 7 of the series was originally announced in February of last year.

Who Stars in Season 7?

Season 7 of the series will consist of 12 episodes. Lewis will return to the series for 6 of the 12 episodes, set to premiere later this year. Along with Lewis, Giamatti, and Soder, the series also stars Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker. The series was co-created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Beth Schacter serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside series creators Koppelman and Levien.

