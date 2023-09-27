The Big Picture In the upcoming eighth episode of Billions, the men escape the office for a camping trip in the forest, forcing them out of their comfort zones.

Dr. Swerdlow, an outlandish character known for his foul mouth, joins the men on their retreat, hoping for some fun with the ladies.

As the final season of Billions nears its end, fans can expect more backstabbing and greed as alliances crumble and tensions rise.

From the office to the forest, the men of Billions are taking some much-needed time out in nature in the final season’s upcoming eighth episode. In an exclusive to Collider clip, audiences can catch a sneak peek at the men’s camping trip that launches them out of their comfort zones and forces them to slow down and take in the little joys that life has to offer.

Catching up with Chuck (Paul Giamatti), Ira (Ben Shenkman), and Chuck Sr. (Jeffrey DeMunn), the men have just settled into their mountain retreat when who else should come busting through the door than Dr. Swerdlow (Rick Hoffman). Here to enjoy some fresh mountain air and maybe the company of a lady or two, the doctor is upset to find out that it won't be that type of gathering. Still, with his iconic sunglasses and a flashy red windbreaker, Dr. Swerdlow is here to shake things up alongside his old pals. Maybe the getaway will be salvaged after all.

After a seven-season run, Showtime’s hit series will soon be bowing out following this final batch of episodes. The latest season has pushed the characters to the breaking point with longtime alliances turning to dust and friends stabbing one another in the back. As the season trudges on towards the finish line, fans can expect plenty more undermining and greed to drive the plot. Along with Giamatti, DeMunn, and Hoffman, the current season saw the return of Damian Lewis’ (Homeland) Bobby Axelrod who was missing from the penultimate season, with an ensemble including David Costabile (Suits), Dola Rashad (Steel Magnolias), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange: The Movie), Sakina Jaffrey (The Equalizer 2), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), and Toney Goins (For Life).

From One Business to Another

Having gained notoriety for his leading role of Louis Litt on USA Network’s long-running legal drama, Suits, Hoffman is back in the final season of Billions to reprise the role of Dr. Swerdlow. The outlandish character made his Billions premiere back in Season 5, Swerdlow was introduced as a medical professional there to help Chuck Sr. With interesting methods and a foul mouth, audiences will be happy to catch more of the good doctor’s hot takes before the series comes to an end.

Check out Collider’s exclusive peek at the upcoming eighth episode of Billions below and get caught up now before the series comes to a close on October 29.