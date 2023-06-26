As fans prepare for one last trip into the world of high finance and politics with Billions's seventh and final season, first look images tease the long-awaited return of hedge-fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis. After debuting on Showtime back in 2016, the final season will be made up of 12 episodes, premiering first on Paramount+ with Showtime, before airing on Sunday, August 13.

The critically acclaimed drama invites viewers into the high-pressure world of high finance, following the intense rivalry between Axe and United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti). Exploring themes such as greed, corruption, and wealth, the show was a hit, going on to be nominated for such awards as the Critic's Choice and Satellites. Showtime CEO & President Chris McCarthy said "Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of [series creators] Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien]." He promised fans that "this final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

In the newly released images, Axe makes his return after leaving the show at the end of season 5, seen alongside Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabil) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon). The character is to appear in six of the show's final twelve episodes. News broke that Lewis would be returning to the show when he appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, announcing "Axe is back, and it’s exciting. He’s not been around for a couple seasons, but he’s back." The actor had reportedly been hoping to spend more time with his family in the United Kingdom, following years of commuting between there and the U.S in order to film Billions. Axe's rival, Michael Prince (played by Corey Stoll) is on the campaign trail as he sets his sights on the White House, with estranged wife Andy (Piper Perabo) in tow.

It's Not the End for Billions

While the upcoming seventh season of Billions is to be its last, fans need not worry as there are already up to four potential spin-offs currently in development, with Brian Koppelman and David Levien reportedly working on projects titled Millions and Trillions. The former is said to be a spin-off focusing on young, up-and-coming figures in the world of finance, while the latter is said to adopt more of a soap-like tone, with mega-rich central characters. Two further projects are reportedly in development, with one being set in Miami, with another set in London.

The seventh and final season of Billions will premiere August 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and will air on Showtime on August 13.