Showtime revealed that the critically acclaimed series Billions will make its much-anticipated comeback for its seventh and final season. The season will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime starting Friday, August 11, followed by its on-air premiere on Sunday, August 13, at 8pm ET/PT on Showtime. This highly anticipated season will feature the exceptional talents of Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff. Moreover, fans will be thrilled by the return of Emmy winner Damian Lewis, reprising his beloved role as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

Billions is a drama that revolves around the high-stakes world of finance, power, and politics in New York City. The show explores the complex and intense rivalry between two powerful figures: Chuck Rhoades, a tenacious and morally-driven U.S. Attorney, and Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, a shrewd and ambitious hedge fund manager. As Rhoades relentlessly pursues Axelrod for financial crimes, a cat-and-mouse game ensues, blurring the lines between right and wrong, loyalty and betrayal. The series delves into themes of wealth, corruption, ambition, and the consequences of one's choices in the pursuit of success.

The series has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Critics' Choice Television Awards. It has also garnered recognition for the performances of its cast members, particularly Lewis and Giamatti.

Image via Showtime

Who's Behind Billions?

The series stars also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins. Showtime has also previously announced they are expanding the Billions universe, with several spin-off projects in development. All projects are set to be executive produced by Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have crafted their own distinctive style of captivating narratives and three-dimensional, flawed characters.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Billions premieres on Showtime for its final season on Sunday August 13 at 8pm ET. You can see the premiere two days early on Paramount+ with Showtime. Check out the trailer for the sixth season down below.