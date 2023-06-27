Get ready to say goodbye to one of the most thrilling productions related to the stock market in recent years, as Showtime has released the first trailer for the final season of Billions. After seven seasons of entertaining audiences with betrayal and an unhealthy amount of ambition, the engaging drama is ready to air its final episode later this year, bringing the story that was almost a decade in the making to a close. Premiering on August 11, the installment will adopt a weekly format, instead of releasing all of the episodes on a single day.

The show premiered in 2016, when Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) was introduced as a tragedy survivor in control of a hedge fund with a lot of potential. However, when the government began to investigate him through Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), a conflict would develop quickly, because the agent's wife happened to be working for Axelrod's company. While they tried looking for different solutions, Chuck and Wendy (Maggie Siff) quickly realize that nobody will change their mind, and that they will both have to do their jobs without raising any unwanted alarms.

The characters have come a long way since then, and in this final season, alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized and loyalties will be tested. As if it that wasn't enough to create the drama that will bring Billions to an end, enemies will have to become wary friends in order to survive. David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon and Dola Rashad will also be seen during the upcoming episodes, setting the stage for a finale that promises to deliver everything audiences have come to love from the show since it first appeared on their television screens.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Damian Lewis Returns for the Final Season of 'Billions' in New Images

Paramount+ is Expanding

Paramount+ is already the place to go to if you're looking for some of the most notorious television of the year, including all the series included in the Yellowstone universe. But besides following multiple generations of Duttons as they find their place in the world, the catalog is about to expand. Ir was recently announced that Showtime's programming would be available on the platform starting today, meaning that Paramount+ will have a considerably larger amount of content than before. The launch of the final season of Billions is only the beginning of the distribution partnership between the networks.

You can check out the first trailer for the final season of Billions below, before the series returns on August 11: