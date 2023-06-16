Showtime’s longest-running drama Billions is returning for an all-new seventh season, and it’s not too far away. But the bigger news is that Damian Lewis’s Bobby Axelrod is coming back from his hibernation in Switzerland. Although his longtime rival, Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, filled in the antagonist's shoes quite convincingly while he was gone, it no doubt will be a delight to see the return of the fan-favorite hedge-fund king reclaiming his throne. That also means Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades now has double the adversaries to deal with. Even before the show’s sixth season premiered, Billions was renewed in February 2022, for a seventh and final season, coming this August.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions premiered in January 2016 and has run for six seasons to date on Showtime, making it the network’s longest-running drama series. The first couple of seasons were inspired by real-life financial crimes connected to the United States Attorney Preet Bharara’s prosecution of hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen of S.A.C. Capital Advisors and Salomon Brothers' 1991 manipulation of U.S. Treasury bonds. The premise follows hedge-fund manager and popular philanthropist Bobby Axelrod who employs aggressive tactics to accumulate wealth and power. This attracts the constant attention of US Attorney Chuck Rhoades, who believes that no one should be wielding that kind of excessive wealth, power, or even entitlement. The story then unfolds in an evil game of power, politics, and high finance. As the series progresses, these two men find themselves entangled in their own webs.

A show packed with high-stakes power struggles among the rich and famous of society, sharp dialogues, and hard-hitting performances of the cast, Billions has garnered a huge following over the last six seasons, including nominations for several awards, with critical acclaim for featuring the first ever non-binary character on American television. For fans of tense dramas surrounding the “mega-rich” on TV, Billions makes for a perfect watch, especially for those with a Succession-shaped hole in their watchlist. And as Billions gears up for a tension-packed Season 7 set to arrive late this summer, you may be wondering when it will arrive, who is returning, and what to expect.

Read on for the answers, and everything else that we know so far about Billions Season 7.

When Is Billions Season 7 Coming Out?

Fans can finally be relieved of the long wait as Showtime just announced that Billions Season 7 will premiere first on streaming on Friday, August 11, 2023, followed by its on-air debut, two days later, i.e. on August 13, 2023. Each new episode will be available weekly following the premiere.

Where Can You Watch Billions Season 7?

Billions is a Showtime original series and will be available on both its television and streaming networks. The show’s upcoming and final season will stream on Showtime’s streaming platform and Paramount+ with Showtime on August 11, 2023, and on the Showtime channel on August 13, 2023. If you haven't caught up on the previous seasons of the popular drama yet, Seasons 1 through 6 of Billions are now available on Showtime and Paramount+, with some seasons also available on Prime Video and the Roku channel. To get a taste of what the show is all about, you can also watch the series premiere for free on Showtime. Alternatively, you can also buy all six seasons through Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, or Amazon.

Is There a Billions Season 7 Trailer?

After a wait of more than a year to catch a glimpse of what’s coming, Showtime just launched a Date Announcement teaser trailer for Billions Season 7. Though a mere 13-second clip, the teaser is just about enough to tell you what to expect from the upcoming final season of the hit series. The clip reveals the major players of what would be the ultimate game of wealth and power, in a highly tense atmosphere. But wait for the very end of the video, where Bobby Axelrod arrives with a devious energy, ready to bring it all down in his final move. Watch the teaser in the player above and stay tuned for the full-length official trailer of Billions, as and when it becomes available.

How Many Episodes Are There in Billions Season 7?

Billions Season 7 will follow the same trend as all its previous seasons and will consist of 12 episodes. After the streaming and on-air debut, each new episode will be available weekly.

Who's In the Cast of Billions Season 7?

Needless to say, the key characters of the show and cast members from the previous season will be returning to their roles for Billions Season 7. That includes Golden Globe and Emmy-winning stars Paul Giamatti as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Damian Lewis as Robert “Bobby” Axelrod, and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll as Michael “Mike” Thomas Aquinas Prince. Joining the triad, we will also see Maggie Siff returning as Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s wife and David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Axelrod’s right-hand man. Asia Kate Dillon who plays Taylor Amber Mason, a sharp and talented financial analyst at Axe Capital, had been a series regular since Season 3 and will also return for Season 7.

Additionally, the upcoming season of Billions will also see Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker; Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades Sr., Chuck’s father; Sakina Jaffrey as Daevisha "Dave" Mahar, an associate of Rhoades; and Daniel Breaker as Scooter Dunbar, Prince’s right-hand man. In April 2023, Babak Tafti of Super Pumped fame has been added to the Season 7 cast as Bradford Luke, a high-power political consultant.

Who's Making Billions Season 7 (And When Was It Filmed?)

Billions was created for Showtime by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin in 2016. Both Koppelman and Levien have previously co-written for films like Runaway Jury, Ocean’s Thirteen, and The Girlfriend Experience, and co-directed Knockaround Guys and Solitary Man. They have also produced a few films, including the Edward Norton-starrer The Illusionist. American journalist and author of the bestseller, Too Big to Fail, Sorkin has appeared on NBC’s Today, ABC's Good Morning America, the BBC World Service, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and the likes. Koppelman, Levien, and Sorkin also serve as the executive producers of the series along with Christian Soriano and filmmaker Neil Burger. The production for Billions Season 7 began in November 2022.

What's the Plot of Billions Season 7 About?

After the fifth season, Axelrod sold his company to Prince and went into hiding. Though it largely changed the dynamics between the characters that dominated up to that point, Rhoades found a new nemesis in Prince and has been going all guns blazing in an ultimate battle that is sure to continue with Billions Season 7. Billions Season 7 will pick up from where Season 6 ended, with Prince losing a whopping $3.5 billion but managing to save his political career. Meanwhile, Rhoades ended up behind bars briefly, before getting busted out by his associate Dave. Now, in the upcoming season, Rhoades will go full throttle in his attack on Prince and the newly-returned Axelrod. The stakes are higher than ever, with everyone fighting new battles with newer ammunition and wilder rules. As per Showtime’s logline, here’s what Billions Season 7 will explore:

"In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world,"

So What's Next for the Billions Franchise?

Even though the Showtime drama ends with the upcoming Season 7, its legacy will continue with four spinoffs currently in the works, including the aptly named Millions and Trillions. Millions reportedly focuses on a younger crowd of up-and-coming players in the game of high finance. Trillions, on the other hand, will be a soapier take on the franchise's world. The new "expanded universe" follows the pattern of Paramount's Yellowstone franchise, which has also spawned its own universe with spinoffs like 1883 and 1923.