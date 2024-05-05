The Big Picture Dive into the heartwarming bond between Billy, Susan, and their lovable otter Molly in this touching National Geographic documentary.

The bond between animals and humans can be truly special and a new documentary special at National Geographic shows the depths our connections can reach. Ahead of its premiere on the network, Collider is excited to share a sneak peek at Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, a film that tracks the real-life tale of a Scottish couple and their otter pal Molly, whom the husband, Billy, forms an attachment with. After finding the creature half-drowned and desperate for food, he and his wife, Susan, care for the lonely little animal, who wastes no time changing their lives forever and becoming a member of their family. The exclusive clip shows how Molly has brought joy back into Billy's everyday life through her adorable ways.

Molly opens the footage by splashing around the water and weeds while Billy works alongside her in the marsh. As she finds little morsels to eat, her human companion can't help but marvel at her natural ability to sort through the messy landscape all while looking cute. He remarks on the otter's ability to reawaken a part of him that's been long dormant - his inner child. Through her, he's found a sense of fascination and wonder about the world and its creatures that can often get lost with age. It helps that he, his wife, and Molly all live in the idyllic, remote Shetland Islands, which boasts gorgeous coastlines, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and a bevy of intriguing creatures like the friendly otter.

Billy & Molly hails from BAFTA TV Award nominee Charlie Hamilton-James, whose most notable experience comes from the long-running BBC nature docuseries Natural World. The loveable otter's tale marks his feature directorial debut, with his only other experience behind the camera coming from the 2011 episode "Heligan: Secrets From the Lost Gardens" of the aforementioned nature show. A veteran of recording the natural world for television and film, Hamilton-Jones's credits also include several projects involving David Attenborough, including Planet Earth and PBS's Nature, as well as the Daniel Craig-narrated family documentary One Life.

'Billy & Molly' Struck a Chord With Viewers on the Festival Circuit

Just as Molly won over the hearts of Billy and Susan, her story similarly connected with critics when the documentary debuted at SXSW earlier this year. Reviews are limited, but Billy & Molly currently has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes with many offering high praise for the cinematography and the emotional storytelling that shows the power of human kindness and the friendship animals of all shapes and sizes can offer. Hamilton-Jones's first feature is already being considered one of the year's best documentaries and viewers will soon get to welcome the affectionate otter into their homes and hearts when her story airs on National Geographic this Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story below.