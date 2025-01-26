Monster’s Ball remains one of the most important films within the history of the Academy Awards due to the performance by Halle Berry, who became the first black actress in history to take home the Best Actress prize. Although it is embarrassing that it took the Oscars so long to reach this very basic level of diversity, Berry’s performance as single mother Leticia Musgrove was not awarded simply to silence the Academy’s critics; it was a completely deserving trophy delivered to an actress who had proven she was capable of so much more than what the industry had given her to do in the past. Although it is Berry’s character that will be most closely intertwined with the film’s legacy, Monster’s Ball also features an amazing performance from Billy Bob Thornton that heartbreakingly captures what it is like to live with familial tragedy.

Who Does Billy Bob Thornton Play in 'Monster’s Ball?'