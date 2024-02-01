From humble beginnings, raised without electricity in rural Arkansas, Billy Bob Thornton eventually found his way to the bright lights of Hollywood. A chance encounter and encouragement from director Billy Wilder set Thornton down a screenwriting path. This led to him co-writing what Gene Siskel called "his favorite movie of the year," the gritty drama One False Move in 1992. The same year, Thornton booked a reoccurring role on the sitcom Hearts Afire alongside the late John Ritter, whom he reunited with for several movies until Ritter's untimely death after they collaborated in Bad Santa.

In 1996, Thornton's name became synonymous with a primitive farming tool after his indie sleeper hit movie Sling Blade, which is ironic since he's vocalized a phobia of antiques. The film's success booked Thornton's space shuttle seat in the highest-grossing movie of 1998, Michael Bay's Armageddon, followed by roles in Puss in Boots, Tombstone, and indie films like A Family Thing and Jane Mansfield's Car. He played the President of the United States in the holiday classic Love Actually and starred in the hit television series Goliath. His acting, writing credits, and work behind the camera have amassed a devoted fan base patiently awaiting his next project.

15 'Pushing Tin' (1999)

Appeared as Russell Bell

Audiences were granted a first-class seat to an anxiety-inducing, underrepresented facet of aviation in the comedy Pushing Tin, about a pair of exhaustively competitive air traffic controllers played by John Cusack and Thornton. As if safely guiding all airplanes in flight over the skies of New York wasn't enough, Nick "The Zone" Falzone (Cusack) and Russell Bell (Thornton) engage in adultery as revenge, off-the-cuff dares, and morbidity flirting that ultimately trickle into their high-stakes workspace. Their respective unimpressed wives, Nick, married to a Jersey-accented Cate Blanchett, and Russell's new bride, a Texas-twanged Angelina Jolie, add depth to this fun, underrated comedy.

The arrival of the mysterious, motorcycle-riding, self-possessed Russell throws Nick into an insecure spiral of recklessness, which Thornton executes with subtle stoicism. He has an innate ability to relay volumes simply through facial expressions and well-timed pauses. Thornton is the object of female affection in the movie — a role he doesn't often get to play, but he does it convincingly, often to a comedic degree. The mono-syllabic Russell is presented as an alluring out-of-reach figure of desire, much to Nick's confusion and chagrin. Russell is misunderstood until the end, culminating in a cathartic runway finale audiences must see to believe.

14 'Dead Man' (1995)

Appeared as Big George Drakoulias

Set in the late 19th century, Dead Man is a surreal film that follows William Blake, a mild-mannered accountant from Ohio who goes on the run after killing a man. Along the way, he has a chance encounter with an enigmatic Native American spirit guide named Nobody, who believes that William is a reincarnation of the visionary English poet William Blake.

Jim Jarmusch’s black and white acid Western from the mid-90s sees Johnny Depp as William Blake while Thornton plays the role of Big George Drakoulias. Thornton’s character is named after record producer George Drakoulias. In the film, Big George is a gruff mountain man, who lives in a campsite and engages in hunting and trapping, who William encounters while on the run. Supported by Neil Young’s music and mind-bending characterizations by Jarmusch, Dead Man is said to be one of the best films of the 90s. —Maddie P

13 'Intolerable Cruelty' (2003)

Appeared as Howard D. Doyle

The romantic comedy written by the Coen Brothers and led by George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones, follows Miles (Clooney), a high-profile divorce lawyer who wins a case for his wealthy but adulterous client, whose gold-digger wife, Marilyn (Zeta-Jones), decides to seek revenge on Miles. Intolerable Cruelty sees Thornton portraying the character of Howard, amid an ensemble cast that features Geoffrey Rush, Cedric the Entertainer, Edward Herrmann, Paul Adelstein, and Richard Jenkins.

Thornton plays the role of a gullible Texas oil billionaire, Howard D. Doyle, who gets bewitched by Marilyn and marries her, but doesn’t understand why a woman like Marilyn wants to marry a boorish Texan like him, only to get divorced and robbed of his wealth quickly. Though he plays a small part, Thornton’s Howard is a critical element of Miles and Marilyn’s story. Howard serves as a catalyst for the narrative, tying it all together into a darkly funny climax. He delivers an incredibly funny portrayal of a naive, smitten millionaire who cannot see past Marilyn’s outer beauty. —Maddie P

12 'Love Actually' (2003)

Appeared as The President of the United States

Often considered a modern holiday classic, this Christmas romantic comedy by Richard Curtis is an anthology of 10 individual stories from all walks of life who find and experience love in their own ways during the Christmas week. Each story of Love Actually involves various characters but their arcs all tie together as the film progresses. Billy Bob Thornton stars in the segment, “David and Natalie”, alongside a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Colin Firth, and more.

Thornton plays an unnamed United States President, who attempts to step on the toes of the UK Prime Minister, David (Hugh Grant). David is attracted to Natalie, a new member of the household staff at 10 Downing Street, and he finds her kissing the American President, which leads to a cold animosity between them. Despite the film’s all-star ensemble, Thornton makes a lasting impression as the smug President and his not-so-subtle bullying of the Prime Minister, which eventually does not end well for him. —Maddie P