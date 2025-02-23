Sometimes truth ends up being more unbelievable than fiction, and works of art that were initially planned to be satirical end up being far more resonant than they were ever intended to be. Mike Nichols’ adaptation of the political novel Primary Colors was always supposed to be a larger-than-life satire about the Presidency of Bill Clinton, but no one involved with the film could have anticipated how quickly real-life scandals would end up mirroring what they put on screen. Primary Colors is a time capsule of a different era of American politics, and gets into the unusual tactics involved in media strategy and campaigning. Although Nichols has an incredible ensemble of talented actors, Primary Colors features a scene-stealing supporting performance from Billy Bob Thornton.

Who Does Billy Bob Thornton Play in 'Primary Colors'?