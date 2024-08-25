The Big Picture Cate Blanchett shines as a crime-solving psychic mother in The Gift.

The film is loosely inspired by Billy Bob Thornton's clairvoyant mother and his Southern upbringing.

The Gift is a timeless Southern Gothic horror tale about grief, survival and hope.

With her haunting performance in the 2000 Southern Gothic horror, The Gift, Cate Blanchett once again proves she can tackle any role. Written by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson, this Georgia-set thriller is a slow burn that digs deep into the heart of the human condition. It features one fierce Blanchett, portraying a mother willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family as well as the dead who can no longer speak for themselves. The Gift was a moderate box office success, raking in 40 million dollars against its 10 million dollar budget, while receiving generally positive reviews to top it off.

The behind-the-scenes lore in the years since has taken up an equally mystifying quality, as the film was in part inspired by Thornton's mother, who he claims was a psychic. Thornton himself grew up in Arkansas with several siblings, and his mother ran psychic services outside of her southern home, akin to Blanchett's character. With a haunted, lived-in feel, The Gift is bursting with tangibility as it features an intimate small-town community unraveling after a gruesome local murder. An undersung 2000s horror classic, The Gift is one of Thornton's most personal works, highlighting powerful themes of motherhood, abuse, and hope.

What is 'The Gift' About?

Cate Blanchett is Anabelle "Annie" Wilson, a widower and mother of three young sons who works as a medium out of her own home in Brixton, Georgia. A clairvoyant, Annie has the ability to catch glimpses of the future, the past, as well as the dead. Performing readings in her home with her own set of cards, she actively watches out and cares for everyone in her close-knit town. One of her frequent clients is an abused wife, Valerie Barksdale (Hilary Swank), whose husband, Donnie (Keanu Reeves), routinely mistreats her. As Annie tries to help Valerie escape her situation, Donnie seeks retribution, beginning to stalk Annie and her family. Simultaneously, the school principal, Wayne Collins (Greg Kinnear)'s young fiancée, Jessica King (Katie Holmes), disappears and murder is soon whispered about. Annie is brought into the investigation after having visions of Jessica's death, as well as of the site where her body may be. As Annie becomes entangled in the murder case, she finds herself wrapped in the lives of more townspeople, especially the emotionally tortured, Buddy Cole (Giovanni Ribisi), who comes to her aid in unexpected ways.

Cate Blanchett Plays a Fearless Mother and Crime-Solving Psychic

Blanchett is chilling as Annie Wilson, a dedicated mother who is not only haunted by the recent death of her husband, but by the dead that follows her continuously, including her deceased grandmother. Blanchett doesn't often venture into horror, but she is magnificent here as a beacon of hope in an otherwise dark film. As a heroine saving the soul of a small town, Annie is an exemplary ally to abused women, both in her efforts to save Valerie, and her determination in seeking justice for the murder of Jessica. Much of Blanchett’s impactful performance is subtle and reserved, as she experiences an array of atrocities during her disturbing visions that clearly affect her deeply. With Annie's unique gift comes a type of grief and pain that only she can truly understand, and this is conveyed and felt expertly through Blanchett's raw and vulnerable portrayal of the troubled mother.

Blanchett's most riveting and terrifying scenes come opposite co-star, Keanu Reeves, who gives perhaps his most ruthless performance to date. Reeves, a now-renowned Hollywood action icon known for The Matrix and John Wick, takes on a rare role as a villain in The Gift, and it's as terrifying as it is refreshing. Blanchett and Reeves even get quite physical in the film, particularly in one electrifying break-in and chase scene. In it, Donnie breaks into Annie's house while she reads for Valerie. In the chaos of the attack, red paint is knocked over and spilled by Reeves' character, symbolizing the suffering and pain he is responsible for causing these women and his community. Blanchett is fearless in the sequence, performing her own intense stunt as she chases after Donnie. She slips on the red paint and falls hard, adding to the character's powerful physicality as a virtuous hero.

Billy Bob Thornton Grew Up With a Mother Who Performed Psychic Readings

Thornton grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and was the son of self-proclaimed psychic, Virginia Roberta. Having a very unusual, eclectic childhood, being surrounded by crystals and the constant traffic of his mother's clients, he told Larry King, "I grew up with a psychic mom… The movie The Gift which stars Cate Blanchett that I wrote with Tom Epperson was actually loosely based on my mom…” The visuals Thornton paints of his childhood are apparent in the film, especially in the personification of Annie's family house, which acts as its own living and breathing character, in a sense. Annie hosts quite a collection of crystals and other occult-type items decorating her home, similar to Thornton's description of his mother’s practice. The lived-in, gritty Southern Gothic home, hosting a multitude of Annie's clients each day, and the peculiar and unexplainable energy it exudes can strongly be felt, even through the screen.

The Gift is one of many collaborations that Thornton and Epperson wrote together, with their big break coming a decade earlier with the terrifying crime thriller, One False Move. Afterward, Thornton won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the drama film, Sling Blade, until he and Epperson returned to their southern roots with this supernatural thriller. While The Gift is a fictional story with its central crime and mystery plot completely fabricated, Annie's persona is very much inspired by Thornton's mother. Speaking in an Oprah masterclass interview, Thornton revealed:

"My mom is a psychic. People would come to the house and she would do readings for people at one point. So, I had sort of like a Native American, Italian side on my mom’s, and Irishmen on my dad’s side. So I was raised with sports, and hard work, and biscuits and gravy on one side. And on the other side, books and crystals and burial mounds and spirits and all that kind of thing."

'The Gift' Is a Timeless Southern Gothic Horror Tale

As summer is coming to a close, that means cozy fall movie nights are right around the corner. The Gift fits the changing of seasons like a glove, complete with a small town setting, littered with trees sporting red leaves, and vintage homes that add a deceptively welcoming atmosphere to the film's ominous nature. Beyond the horror, Thornton and Tom Epperson succeed in telling a powerful, female-oriented story about violence and survivors. Swank's supporting performance is unshakable, as she and Reeves hold nothing back in their portrayal of marital abuse, with intense scenes of volatility. Annie then becomes a refreshing juxtaposition in such a solemn story, as she refuses to give in or give up, despite all the bad she has experienced and seen daily.

The commanding theme of survival throughout The Gift, and the effect trauma has on a person, whether through the death of a loved one, or through abuse, is personified in the character of Buddy Coyle. Already spooky enough with Blanchett’s haunting performance, Giovanni Ribisi’s riveting portrayal of a tortured soul, not a stranger to abuse himself, is a big chunk of the film's heart. He portrays the depth of what it means to be a survivor, complete with the scars that come with it. His scenes with Blanchett are emotional and moving, as both individuals find a connection and natural sense of healing in one another. Thornton's mother was said to have helped everyone who came to see her, embodying qualities of a healer and caretaker that extended past her children, to her clients. Annie embodies that, and Blanchett's ability to portray terror, love, and care in her depiction of an astoundingly strong woman certainly pays quite a beautiful homage to Thorton's mother, Virginia Roberta.

The Gift is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

