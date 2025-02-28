Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (yes, he has an Oscar, though probably not for what you expect) is an acting institution with an outright legendary resumé to his name. The actor has starred in blockbusters like Armageddon and cult comedies like Bad Santa and Bandits, eventually earning a name for himself as a scene-stealing actor. Among his many accolades, Thornton has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, two Critics Choice Awards, and has been nominated for two Emmys and four SAG Awards.

On television, Thornton's career is no less impressive. Indeed, the actor has starred in a regular role in five shows, one of which is widely considered a masterpiece of the modern Golden Age of TV. This list will rank every TV show where Billy Bob Thornton has played a major role. The ranking will consider Thornton's performance, the show's overall quality, and its current standing both in the actor's career and in the grand scope of modern television. Thornton might be best known for his work on the big screen, but it's clear that the latter stage of his career has been largely defined by his appearances on the small screen.

5 'The Outsiders' (1990)

Developed by S.E. Hinton, Joe Byrne, and Jeb Rosebrook

Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders is a defining film of the '80s, launching the career of many young actors and creating the "Brat Pack" subgenre that dominated the decade. Seven years after the film, a TV show meant to serve as a sequel premiered. Like the novel and the film, the show focuses on a group of troubled teenagers in 1960s Oklahoma. A young Thornton played Buck Merrill, played in the original film by Tom Waits.

On paper, a sequel to a defining film of the '80s might've made sense—but not seven years later and certainly not as the new decade started. The show feels like a poor attempt to recreate the magic that Coppola achieved with his 1983 classic. Thematically, it treads the typical lines of a run-of-the-mill teen drama of the time, failing to address any of the deeper issues in the novel or the 1983 film. Overall, this small-screen adaptation of The Outsiders comes across as a weak and often boring project that never quite justifies its existence. At least it served as a starting point for Thornton and a young David Arquette.

4 'Hearts Afire' (1992-1995)

Created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason

Sitcoms will never go out of style, and the '90s were a glorious time for the subgenre. One of the often-forgotten examples is Hearts Afire, starring the late John Ritter and Markie Post. The actors played a conservative senator's aide and a liberal reporter whose constant clashes hide a growing attraction for each other. Thornton co-starred as Billy Bob Davis, a friend of Ritter's character.

Hearts Afire is a typical '90s sitcom that settles to follow the basic beats of the genre. It mainly works thanks to Ritter and Post's chemistry, with the two actors deftly guiding what would otherwise be a forgettable show. Hearts Afire survived a radical change in setting in Season 2, abandoning the political world of Washington for the rural environment of a small Southern town. This abrupt shift signified a recurring issue with the show: it never really knew what it wanted to say or be and relied entirely on the charm of its stars. There's nothing wrong with that approach, but it's also not surprising it only lasted three seasons.