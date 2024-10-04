Actor Billy Burke stands out as one of the most exceptional cast members of the hit CBS drama series Fire Country, where he portrays Vince Leone . Vince is an Edgewater firefighter and Battalion Chief of Battalion 1508, the father of the lead protagonist, Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), and the husband of former division chief, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr). While Burke hit a home run with his performance as Vince Leone, this is not the first time he portrayed a firefighter in a hit television drama. He has appeared in a recurring guest role in the FOX drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star as Billy Tyson. Although Vince Leone is an honest man and a pillar of his community in Fire County, the character serves as a stark contrast to Burke's character of Billy Tyson in 9-1-1: Lone Star. It's time to learn all about the more antagonistic, adversarial firefighter Burke portrayed in another hit firefighter-themed drama series.

Billy Tyson Was Owen Strand's Predecessor in '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Billy Tyson is introduced in the sixth episode of Season 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Friends Like These." He is revealed as the former captain of Station 126 before Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) took over the job at the beginning of the series. Tyson was on medical leave undergoing chemotherapy treatment for thyroid cancer during the chemical plant fire that killed most of the original firefighters from Station 126 in the series premiere. The Austin Fire Department ultimately passed over Tyson to rebuild the station, tapping Strand for the job instead. Tyson became captain of the larger Station 121, but he still feels a strong sense of kinship with Station 126.

The tension between Tyson and Strand is obvious when they first meet over a game of poker at the home of Judson Ryder (Jim Parrack). However, Strand wins Tyson over during the game, and Tyson invites Strand out for a friendly game of golf later on. While they are getting to know each other, Strand reveals he is also undergoing chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Later, Tyson shows his true colors when he squeals about Strand's diagnosis to Austin Fire Department Deputy Chief Radford (Kyle Secor). The moment shows that Tyson wants to take Station 126 back from Strand. The firefighters who died in the accident were like family to Tyson, and he is not ready to give up Station 126.

Billy Tyson Begins as an Adversary to Captain Owen Strand

Tyson initially serves as an antagonistic presence for Captain Strand, and the two veteran firefighters, who excel at their jobs, are like oil and water. Tyson is a rough and rowdy guy from Texas, while Strand is a more upper-crust, modern, and progressive New Yorker. Tyson bristles at all the changes Strand brought to Station 126, including all the new team members he hired. In his earlier appearances, Tyson comes off as a vindictive, petty jerk. Tyson's love for Station 126 and his lost brothers is admirable, but he comes off as unlikable due to his targeting of Strand and underhanded attempts to regain the captain's job.

In the first season's seventh episode, "Bum Steer," Strand attempts to concede to Tyson, offering to resign from Station 126 if Tyson agrees not to fire Strand's firefighter recruits. Tyson refuses the offer, not wanting to keep any of Strand's hires. He looks down upon them, including Owen's son, TK (Ronen Rubinstein). Strand is more than gracious and contrite when he offers his concession to Tyson, yet even then, Tyson throws it in his face. Tyson proves to be a gambler who is obsessed with winning and beating his opponents into submission. Tyson's actions made him one of the most unlikable characters in the series. Like an act of divine retribution, Tyson is struck by lightning after refusing Owen's offer. Amusingly, it's Captain Strand who saves Tyson's life after the lightning strike, which conveniently resolves Strand's problems running Station 126.

Captain Strand and Tyson Make Peace in Season 3

Tyson and Strand's acrimony continues into Season 2. Tyson becomes the new deputy chief and decides to shut down Station 126 due to budget cuts after it is destroyed during an explosion set by an arsonist. Thankfully, Station 126 receives a last-minute donation from the wealthy parents of a young girl saved by Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith). That provides enough money needed to save and rebuild the station. Tyson and Strand finally make peace at the grand reopening of Station 126 in Season 3, Episode 4, "Push." They graciously toast one another at the party, ending their blood feud.

Billy Tyson and Vince Leone Are Very Different Characters

Ultimately, Billy Tyson goes through a redemptive arc in Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. However, most of his earlier appearances in the show's first two seasons depict him as an adversary and rival to his successor, Captain Owen Strand. Tyson is quite different from Burke's character Vince Leone in Fire Country. Vince would likely side with Captain Strand against someone like Tyson if they were to meet each other. Leone is a respected Battalion Chief of the Edgewater community, and he's revered by all the subordinates in his battalion, who see him as a father figure.

Some of Tyson's antagonistic actions in 9-1-1: Lone Star more closely resemble that of Vince's brother, Luke Leone (Michael Trucco), in Fire Country. In Season 2 of the series, Luke even decides to shut down the Three Rock Conservation Camp due to budget cuts, resembling Tyson's actions in Season 2 of Lone Star. The dichotomy between Billy Tyson and Vince Leone is interesting, showcasing the strength of Billy Burke's acting talents. Burke can play the leading man or a detested rival for the main character.

The good news is that television viewers will be able to see Burke don his fire gear once again when Fire Country returns for its third season on October 18 on CBS. The first two seasons of Fire Country are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently in the midst of its fifth and final season, with new episodes airing Mondays on Fox. All four seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star are streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

