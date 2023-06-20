Billy Crudup's smile is one that audiences remember. The Emmy-winning actor has proven his skills on the stage and screen over the years, being associated with films such as Almost Famous, Big Fish, Watchmen, and 20th Century Women. It seems like he has always been there and reminds us of some kind of acting chameleon, able to "align" himself to any role's requirements and the director's expectations. These days, he's mostly known for his work on the small screen for The Morning Show and Hello Tomorrow!, two shows that happen to both be on Apple TV+.

A Golden Globe nominee and an Emmy winner in 2020 for his outstanding performance in the aforementioned The Morning Show, his popularity and nuance in his roles place him in a respectable position. Crudup is used to playing dreamers, becoming one in Waking the Dead. When talking to Collider about his personal connection to Hello Tomorrow!, he explained, "When I did a movie called Waking the Dead, there was something about that character. Me and my buddy were desperately clinging to utopian ideals," and that, "there was something about the idealism, at that time, that felt very close to something that I had once believed." Thus, it is no surprise that equivocal roles in Apple TV+'s shows perfectly suit him and that he has executed them more than flawlessly. So, what makes his expressiveness this artful and stimulating?

'The Morning Show's' Cory Is Secretly Sinister

There is a sense of ambivalence that slips into the way we perceive Crudup's character in The Morning Show, a dissection of America's modern news broadcasting and its concealed defects. In one of the best shows on Apple TV+ right now, Crudup plays an eccentric (at times, even weird), Cory Ellison, the station's CEO and both a visionary and a pragmatist. As the channel's new boss, he wants to make a difference, but he is also aware that not everything can be changed in an industry overseen by old, conservative moguls. As we learn more about his motivations, we start to understand that his peculiar personality is a self-conscious creation strictly formed for the role's purpose. In short, he's a good man imitating a devil, due to the nature of his exigent position in the company.

His (anti)hero is underlined by Crudup's acting nuances. When Cory Ellison appears in the scene, he often steals it with his defiant and sly smile. At first, Ellison has a devilish persona, always everywhere and entering the room like an unseen demon. He caps sentences off with an extravagant phrase, he's consistently impervious to someone's threats, and he never takes "no" for an answer. And, Cory loves to frustrate everyone working with him. Take, for instance, a scene where Cory's boss orders him to tell his news people to make no statements about Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) new appointment as a news anchor. Cory is planning everything ahead, thus he immediately makes one on his own. Crudup makes his character remarkably unruly, and it is visible that Cory finds satisfaction in vexing his chiefs. Furthermore, Cory is always omniscient, so the devil metaphor starts making even more sense.

Though, there is one field in which Cory feels completely lost: he has a problem with not only acknowledging his emotions but also expressing them fearlessly. While he does not share any specific information about his life with his employees (by this, he's not showing them his personal Achilles heels), there is one person he truly trusts. During one of his first meetings with Bradley, Cory is clearly enamored by her, however, he immediately sabotages his chances. "I'm one of those strange guys who will only like sleeping with women who are, actually, attracted to them," Cory tells Bradley and, clearly, this is not the first thing you want to tell the person you like. Crudup (as Cory) puts on a smile (his proverbial mask), but his distress is still palpable in the sequence. What Crudup does best is establishing a humanist's notion in his character, as he effortlessly separates Cory's work from his personal life.

Crudup takes on some daring and daunting tasks, which enable him to shrug off his image of a typical actor of ambivalent roles. The singing sequence (in a duet with Jennifer Aniston) from Season 1 demonstrates Crudup's vocal prowess. However, even while singing this tear-jerking and low-key song, there is still something unequivocally eerie in Crudup's Cory. When Aniston starts performing after Cory's encouragement ("You know this is a duet, Alex Levy!"), a clever close-up reveals Cory's face, and we can spot his stern and practically emotionless countenance. Is Cory, actually, moved by this intimate situation between them? Or, is it another step of his mastermind's plan, where he treats Alex as a pawn and tries to win her confidence back? Essentially, Crudup leaves the viewers with a reflection that they are unable to categorize Cory through the clichéd lens of an archetypical classification of a "good" or an "evil" person. It is Crudup's once charming and once provocative presence that makes his character so speculative in The Morning Show.

'Hello Tomorrow!'s Jack Is Cory's Counterpoint

Hello Tomorrow! seems like the antithesis of Crudup's performance in The Morning Show. This sci-fi comedy-drama tells the story of Jack Billings, a traveling sales representative who goes from town to town and sells properties on the Moon. From time to time, the show reminds us of Fallout's and Better Call Saul's mixture, where retro-futuristic aesthetic is fused with the philosophical dispute on the humans' inner yearning to lie for their personal needs.

While commuting and selling in one of the American towns, Jack meets his young son, Joey (Nicholas Podany), whom he abandoned many years ago. Crudup's character decides to hire Joey without telling him about their bonds. While doing it, Crudup plays in an interesting, cheerful manner: it tells us that Jack, while lying to Joey, actually finds entrancement in it. It is the very first mischievous element implying something alarming in Jack's actions.

From the beginning, we speculate that Jack will be the victim of someone else's pyramid scheme. No matter how credible the Moon business seems, we have our concerns. For example, the actual trip to the Moon is not pictured in any of the first episodes, and the flights for the buyers are frequently delayed by the company. However, it quickly becomes clear (and this is a well-done plot twist) that Jack is the culprit we all have been looking for. He wants to fulfill his father's dream, which was never realized. The company is his fake creation and his agenda is to lie to his clients for quite some time (until he collects enough money to finish once-started projects). Jack pretends in front of everyone that he has this situation under control. Such mendacity is enhanced by Crudup's wit: even in the most stressful situations, Jack is always ready to find a solution by just distorting some facts. Crudup emanates with his aplomb, thus there are no reasons not to believe in his character.

Even if he is just another bad guy who tries to gain our trust, it's not that simple to evaluate him as a human being. Although badly executed, his intentions are virtuous. At the end of the day, he wants to connect with his once-lost son and achieve the fantasies of his clients. We despise Jack and love him at the same time. Therefore, we perceive him as Apple TV+'s version of Saul Goodman; although he has some merit in him, Jack does not inspire his clients to change their lives, he just coaxes them. His propensity for lying is seriously destructive and objectively immoral. Besides, the whole infringement was created by him, and, by hiring his friends, Jack brings them to the light of connivance. This significant revelation discloses the protagonist's non-mercurial character: when exposed, Jack, with Crudup's intensity and exuberance, still tries to "sell" his ideas to his closest chums.

Billy Crudup's Charisma Is the Connective Tissue

What connects both characters is Crudup's charisma. While in The Morning Show, which is gearing up for Season 3, we are stricken by the rich goodness in our early reading of Cory as a main antagonist, in Hello Tomorrow!, Jack's pizzazz covers his defects and inherent hunger to evade the truth. It takes some effort and acting experience to create such "misleading performances" based on seemingly similar men. It's clear Billy Crudup not only played these characters, but visualized them.

Billy Crudup is currently the best actor on Apple TV+, the new place for prestige, because one can tell that his performance is all about both formidable acting and commanding the screen with his sheer presence. And yes, we loved him before when he delivered a riveting performance as Russell Hammond in Almost Famous, where he proved what it's like to be a true rock star on screen. Anyhow, it is now that Crudup has his acting renaissance and confirms how versatile and enchanting his performance can be. For this, he deserves the position of one of the most gifted actors of his generation and should receive more recognition.