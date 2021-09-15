Crudup also reveals what fans can look forward to on Season 2 and what it’s like working with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

With The Morning Show returning with new episodes this Friday on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Billy Crudup about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, Crudup talked about what he enjoys about working with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, how the writers are always trying to hit a moving target with the storyline since they try and work in what’s happening in the real world, the way COVID impacted the production and story, and if he views his character (Cory Ellison) as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Check out what Billy Crudup had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Billy Crudup

Since they redid the storyline for COVID after filming was shut down did his arc change?

How the writers are always trying to hit a moving target with the real world.

What COVID did to the production and storyline.

Does he view his character as a good person, a bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week?

How all the characters on The Morning Show find the drama in the grey.

What can he tease fans about Season 2?

What does he enjoy about working with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and filming the emotional scenes?

