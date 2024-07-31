The Big Picture Billy Crystal takes a dramatic turn in the Apple TV+ series Before, exploring themes of grief and the supernatural in a gripping format.

Dive deep into the psychological thriller world with Before, promising a haunting experience.

Crystal's long TV journey from Soap to Before showcases his versatility and talent, bringing new depths to his iconic career.

Apple TV+ is diving deep into the world of psychological thrillers with its latest series, Before, starring and executive produced by the legendary Billy Crystal. Set to premiere globally on Friday, October 25, the series promises to deliver a gripping, atmospheric experience. This ten-episode limited series will kick off with a double-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases every Friday through December 20. Before marks a significant departure for Crystal, known for his comedic genius, as he takes on the role of Eli, a child psychiatrist grappling with the recent loss of his wife, Lynn, portrayed by Judith Light. The series also boasts a cast including Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia, and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Created by Sarah Thorp (The Bounty Hunter), Before looks set to be a character-driven exploration of grief, memory, and the unexplainable. The show centers on Eli's encounter with Noah, a troubled young boy played by Jupe. As Eli attempts to help Noah, he discovers a haunting connection between the boy and his own past. The unfolding mystery deepens, exploring the psychological and supernatural elements that intertwine their lives, which is sure to captivate viewers.

Billy Crystal's Life in Television

Crystal began his TV career in the 1970s, quickly becoming a household name with his role as Jodie Dallas on the groundbreaking sitcom Soap. As one of the first openly gay characters on American television, Crystal's portrayal was both pioneering and celebrated for its nuance and humor.

Throughout the years, Crystal has been a versatile presence on TV, showcasing his talents as a host, comedian, and performer. He has hosted the Academy Awards multiple times, where his sharp wit and charismatic presence have made him a beloved figure in entertainment. His Emmy-winning work in comedy specials and variety shows, such as The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour, further cemented his status as a TV icon.

Before represents a new chapter in Crystal's TV journey, allowing him to explore dramatic territory in a genre far removed from his comedic roots. This series offers Crystal an opportunity to delve into more complex and serious storytelling, demonstrating his range as an actor and creative talent. As fans eagerly anticipate his performance in Before, it's a reminder of Crystal's long-standing influence and enduring appeal in the world of television.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on Before, and be sure to mark your calendars for October 25.