One of Hollywood’s greatest-ever comics, Billy Crystal has thrived on screen and as a stand-up comedian, while also excelling as a writer, producer, director, and even as a television host, famously hosting the Academy Awards on nine different occasions. Still, it is his work in the movies that has made him such a favorite figure of many film lovers and comedy fans around the world.

Renowned for his comedic effervescence and his dry wit, Billy Crystal has nailed everything from starring roles in hit romance films to effective comic relief roles in fantasy adventures and musical comedies. From animated sensations to some of the most iconic films of all time, these 10 films mark the greatest achievements of Billy Crystal’s magnificent career.

10 'Throw Momma From the Train' (1987)

Appeared as Larry Donner

Inspired by, and partially spoofing, the Alfred Hitchcock classic Strangers on a Train, Throw Momma From the Train is an absurd comedy that sees Billy Crystal share the screen with Danny DeVito with hilarious results. Crystal stars as Larry, a novelist struggling with writer’s block on account of his unbearable ex-wife. While working as a teacher, he encounters Owen (DeVito), a timid man suffering at the hands of his overbearing mother. They concoct a devious ploy to solve both their issues, but it takes a serious turn when Owen takes action immediately.

The film can be a little clunky at times, but the chemistry between Crystal and DeVito is note-perfect, with both actors carrying the film to some outrageous laughs. Despite critics being mixed on the film, it became a box office success upon release and, while it has somewhat faded over the years, it remains an excellent showcase of Crystal’s excellence as a film comic.

9 'Deconstructing Harry' (1997)

Appeared as Larry, Harry's friend / The Devil

While it may not be the title that immediately springs to mind when audiences think of Woody Allen, Deconstructing Harry is a great example of the filmmaker’s ability to mix intrinsic character study with intelligent comedy. Allen stars as a sex-obsessed writer who has made it big by writing about those closest to him. When he learns he is to receive an award for his work, he is confronted by his characters and their real counterparts as he learns how his invasive approach has alienated those around him.

At times ungainly and difficult, yet always intriguing and contemplative, Deconstructing Harry is as provocative and challenging as it is impressive. It thrives off the back of its all-star cast, with Billy Crystal making a fine appearance as Larry, Harry’s close friend and the man Harry’s latest girlfriend left him for, before later appearing as the Devil in one of Harry’s stories.

8 'Analyze This' (1999)

Appeared as Dr. Ben Sobel