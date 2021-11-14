A musical rendition of the 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night is coming to Broadway, and it will feature one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Billy Crystal will make his return to Broadway in the musical, which is slated to open next spring. According to Deadline, Crystal will reprise his role as Buddy Young Jr., an outspoken and over-the-top comedian who found fame in television. After his career burned out, the down-on-his-luck comedian is looking to make a comeback on the comedy circuit, while also attempting to repair the family that he broke up during the height of his fame.

“Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career,” Crystal said in a statement to Deadline. Along with Crystal, David Paymer will reprise his role as Buddy’s brother, Stan Yankelmann. Paymer, who also starred alongside Crystal in the 1991 hit City Slickers, received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Stan in the 1992 film. Scoring the musical version of Mr. Saturday Night will be Jason Robert Brown, a three-time Tony Award winner who has scored numerous Broadway productions.

Mr. Saturday Night will mark Crystal’s first time back on Broadway since 2013. The musical will follow on the heels of his solo show, 700 Sundays, which ran in 2004 and earned Crystal a Tony Award. Crystal wrote, produced, and directed the 1992 film. The movie was his first time in the director’s chair, but the film version of Mr. Saturday Night was met with mixed reviews from critics and was a bomb at the box office, pulling in a little over $13 million against a budget of $43 million. In the years since Mr. Saturday Night has become a cult classic.

Mr. Saturday Night will open at the Nederlander Theatre in Spring 2022.

