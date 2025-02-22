Out of many stars who headlined blaxploitation genre movies in the ‘70s, Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor were just a few enduring talents who managed to crossover into mainstream cinema. Williams had the Clark Gable-like heartthrob status that attracted female fans. Pryor was an edgy stand-up comedian who spoke the truth about the black experience in America. Both stars found themselves taking a unique performance turn in the 1973 thriller Hit!

Capitalizing primarily on the landmark success of The French Connection, Hit! was a fascinating studio film reuniting Williams and Pryor with Sidney J. Furie, the director of their previous collaboration in the Diana Ross musical drama Lady Sings the Blues. Written by screenwriters Alan Trustman (The Thomas Crown Affair) and David M. Wolf, the globe-trotting revenge tale marked a sharp departure for its stars. Though it runs at a dense two and a half hours, Hit! would not only solidify Williams’ capability of leading an action picture but also establish the versatility of Pryor as a serious actor.

What Is 'Hit!' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Much like The French Connection, Hit! details the inner workings of wealthy French heroin manufacturers and distributors who funnel their supply out of the country and into the hands of low-level dealers on American street corners. One of those dealers sells to a young man in Washington D.C. who injects his teenage girlfriend Jeannie Allen (Tina Andrews) with the heroin, resulting in a fatal overdose. Jeannie’s secret government agent father, Nick (Williams), initially goes after the boyfriend until he realizes who the real target should be: the source.

Turning his back on his agency employers, Nick gets access to a top-secret file containing the names of seven individuals who had their lives affected by drugs or pressure from the government. Among them include a sex worker (Gwen Welles), a system-weary cop (Warren J. Kemmerling), a married pair of retired assassins (Sid Melton and Janet Brandt), a Vietnam vet sniper (Paul Hampton) and an ex-navy officer (Pryor) haunted by his wife’s rape and murder. Within one week, Nick trains his team in a small Canadian coastal town to prepare for their complex assassination plot against the heroin suppliers in Marseille.

Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor Shine in ‘Hit!’