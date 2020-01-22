Billy Eichner Joins ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ as Matt Drudge

Billy Eichner has joined the cast of America Crime Story: Impeachment, FX’s limited series following president Bill Clinton‘s sex scandal involving Monica Lewinski in the late 90’s. According to Deadline, Eichner will play Matt Drudge, founder of the gonzo news aggregation site The Drudge Report that first reported the Clinton/Lewinski news to the public. The site has remained a huge internet presence ever since. Most online journalists know when their story’s been Drudge’d immediately, because traffic skyrockets but the comment section is suddenly filled with people calling Obama a Muslim terrorist sleeper cell lizard person.

The comedian will join a pretty great cast on Impeachment, including Clive Owen (The Knick) as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Monica Lewinski, Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) as U.S. civil servant Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford (Younger) as Clinton accuser Paula Jones. Eichner is no stranger to FX’s long-running “American [Noun] Story” franchise, co-starring in American Horror Story‘s seventh and eighth seasons, Cult and Apocalypse.

Impeachment, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin‘s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, is currently slated to head into production in March, after executive producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy finishes the Netflix musical Prom. The limited series was originally scheduled to debut as un-subtly as possible, smack-dab in the middle of the actual 2020 U.S. presidential election, but those plans are no longer possible.

Sarah Burgess is writing the mini-series as well as serving as executive producer with Murphy. For more on American Crime Story, here are our reviews of “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace“.