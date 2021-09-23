Bros, Universal Pictures' upcoming romantic comedy, has just announced its principal cast. Hailed as "the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men," the all-LGBTQ cast joins the previously announced romantic leads, Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

The newly announced cast includes RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone, Abby's star Natalie Morales, and longtime The Real Housewives of Atlanta host Miss Lawrence. Also joining the cast is character actor Guillermo Diaz, who has appeared on shows like Scandal and Weeds, and Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen author TS Madison, who recently had a memorable turn in 2020's Zola. Billy on the Street and The Mindy Project writer Guy Branum has also been cast.

"I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros," Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter. "After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast." Indeed, avoiding casting straight actors in queer roles was important to Eichner, as he made clear when Macfarlane was cast.

Eichner wrote the script with The Five-Year Engagement writer/director Nicholas Stoller, who will also direct the film. The project makes Eichner the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film, as he hilariously announced on Twitter back in March. Eichner will also executive produce, with Stoller and longtime collaborators Judd Apatow and Joshua Church as producers.

"While Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s 'gay best friend.'" Eichner added. "And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them." It's certainly hard to argue with that last point, with the cast boasting some truly impressive comedy credentials. This movie is definitely one to look forward to.

Bros is slated to arrive in theaters on August 12, 2022.

