In celebration of Billy Joel's 50th year in the entertainment industry, the remixed and re-edited 1990 concert, Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, is coming to the big screen, scheduled for a special two-night global release on October 5 and October 9, featuring a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," exclusive interviews with Joel, as well as brand-new footage of the event's production.

Dubbed as "one of the most iconic concert films of all time," the recording of Joel's 1990 performance at Yankee Stadium has been updated in 4K with Dolby ATMOS audio ahead of its trip to cinemas. Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content will present the concert film, with a set list absolutely stacked with the singer's hit songs, including "Piano Man," "We Didn’t Start The Fire," "New York State Of Mind," "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," "Shout," and multiple others. The cinematic release features newly mixed audio from Jay Vicari Joel's long-time sound engineer, Brian Ruggles, who oversaw the original multi-track tapes.

There's a reason that Billy Joel is one of the most iconic musical artists of our time, having consistently broken into the Top 40 each time he's released new music over the past 50 years. Besides his prestigious Grammy Legend Award, the singer received 23 Grammy nominations, along with six Grammy Awards. But apart from Grammys, Joel has also received multiple accolades, including a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, a Tony Award, and an ASCAP Centennial Award. His albums Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger have also bagged an RIAA’s Diamond Award for selling more than 10 million copies. He remains one of the best-selling artists of all time with 160 million records sold in the past 25 years.

Image via Columbia Records

Premium Content and Sony Music Entertainment president Tom Mackay said of the concert film, “As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences. We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits." Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium will also get a digital release on 2CD, 3LP, and Blu-ray format on November 4, produced by Sony Music Entertainment's catalog division, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings. You can also pre-order and pre-save the film and the album now. Tickets for October's theatrical screenings of Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium are on sale now in the US and will go on sale on August 16 in Canada, you can grab yours on the film's official website.

Check out the teaser trailer for the concert film down below along with a clip of Joel performing "We Didn't Start the Fire" during the Yankee Stadium performance.