Adam Sandler made his name as one of the comedy kings of Hollywood in the 1990s, and two of his most iconic movies are set to arrive on a new platform. Ready to be introduced to a brand-new audience, Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore are coming to Hulu on November 1, 2024. Billy Madison was Sandler's first truly big hit, in which he brought his man-child persona to the mainstream. In the film, Sandler stars as the lovably immature Billy, forced to re-do grades 1 through 12 to prove he’s worthy of his family’s fortune. You'll be screaming "O'Doyle rules!" as you watch Billy play dodgeball in one of the funniest scenes imaginable. It's exactly what you'd expect when you hear Adam Sandler is taking part in a competitive dodgeball match with a gang of schoolkids.

Then there’s Happy Gilmore (1996), in which Sandler plays a hot-tempered, hockey-loving golfer with an epic rivalry against Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald). Throughout the hysterical film, Happy Gilmore attempts to bag a windfall in order to save his grandmother's house from repossession, while she's sent to a care home run by a sadistic warden played by an over-the-top Ben Stiller. If you’ve ever wanted to witness an all-time classic celebrity face-off, look no further than Happy’s brawl with Bob Barker on the green, after which you'll be quoting "the price is wrong" to your friends for the rest of the day.

The Legacy of 'Billy Madison' and 'Happy Gilmore'

The two movies are obviously important to Sandler, given he named his production company Happy Madison after them. Billy Madison was Sandler's first major feature film after his Saturday Night Live success. The film didn’t fare well with critics upon release but quickly gained a cult following, especially among younger audiences who were tickled by the idea of a big, angry adult having to go back to school. Over time, the film became synonymous with the Sandler brand.

Happy Gilmore built upon the foundation laid by Billy Madison and is now regarded as one of Sandler’s most beloved films. It improved on Billy Madison by being filled with outrageous humor but with a more structured story, and an iconic villain. Happy's signature running golf swing is famous worldwide and has been imitated by famous sportspeople, including PGA Tour golfers. Happy Gilmore 2 is currently in production, bringing back Sandler and MacDonald along with a raft of celebrities for cameos, all of whom will be hoping not to eat pieces of sh*t for breakfast like Shooter McGavin.

Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison will be streaming on Hulu starting November 1.

