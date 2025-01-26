If you've ever wondered what the "Madison" is in Adam Sandler's production company "Happy Madison" it's from his 1995 movie, Billy Madison. Sandler combined the "Happy" from Happy Gilmore and "Madison" from Billy Madison for the name. Now the movie is coming to Hulu on February 1. The movie, of course, stars Sandler in the titular role in another 90s comedy that is a staple for fans of Sandler's brand of comedy. Sandler is joined by Bradley Whitford, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, and Josh Mostel, in a concept that likely wouldn't hold up today. The movie, a critical failure, sports a brutal 40% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes, but seems to hold true as a fan favorite with a 79% audience score thirty years later (yes, 1995 was thirty years ago). The logline for the movie is as follows:

"Billy Madison is the 27 year-old son of Bryan Madison, a very rich man who has made his living in the hotel industry. Billy stands to inherit his father's empire, but only if he can make it through all 12 grades, 2 weeks per grade, to prove that he has what it takes to run the family business."

With it being the 90s, there are also cameos from some of Sandler's closest comedy buddies at the time, like Steve Buscemi and the late Chris Farley. The concept featuring Billy falling for his teacher (after he advances out of that grade) who later helps him nail a test to retain his father's empire is really only a concept that just barely works within the construct of Sandler's film, pushing the envelope in only a way Adam Sandler can do.

What's Next for Adam Sandler?

Netflix wished everyone a happy holidays by dropping the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 on Christmas Day. The long awaited sequel to one of Sandler's most well-known movies. The tee-rific sequel will reunite Sandler with his original movie co-stars Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller (Zoolander). The movie will also feature new faces to Happy Gilmore's world including Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce (yes, Taylor Swift's boo), as well as WWE's Becky Lynch. While the collection of characters may want to make your head, there is always a method to Sandler's madness. While Stiller wasn't in the trailer, Stiller himself confirmed to Collider's Steve Weintraub about returning as Hal L. "There is a good reveal in the movie having to do with Hal’s name that I won’t say." With Sandler returning to the fairways, rather than the hockey rink, still donning his iconic jersey, it will be interesting to see what the stakes are this time, but as Travis Kelce's character said it best in the trailer, "It's good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore."

Billy Madison begins streaming on Hulu February 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Billy Madison Release Date February 10, 1995 Runtime 89 minutes Director Tamra Davis Writers Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler Cast Bradley Whitford

