Billy Magnussen has found his next project. According to Deadline, the Franchise star has joined the cast of an upcoming drama series that will be released through AMC and AMC+. Magnussen will be stepping into the shoes of a technology businessman. The character will suffer from a detachment from reality thanks to his position of privilege. The upcoming series is being developed by Jonathan Glatzer, who recently worked as a producer on both Succession and Better Call Saul. Glatzer has proved that he's capable of turning unconventional concepts into incredibly successful television series in the past.

Sarah Goldberg will also be a part of the upcoming series. The Barry performer will play a performance psychologist who works with Magnussen's tech CEO as her client. The dynamic between the entrepreneur and the psychologist will be crucial for the tone of the upcoming drama series. Goldberg left a positive impression on the industry thanks to her work as Sally Reed in the acclaimed HBO drama, Barry. Throughout four seasons of that story, Goldberg portrayed a woman trapped in a dangerous relationship with Bill Hader's titular character.

Billy Magnussen has been busy over the past couple of years. The actor is set to be featured as the voice of Agent Pleakley in the upcoming live-action of Lilo & Stitch. The highly-anticipated blockbuster will be released on Memorial Day weekend, a spot on the calendar that has proven to be successful for Disney in the past. Magnussen also worked with Disney during the development of the live-action remake of Aladdin. The movie directed by Guy Ritchie saw the performer playing the role of Prince Anders. Magnussen has proven to have impeccable comedic timing, but nothing will be funny about the presence his character will have in Jonathan Glatzer's upcoming Silicon Valley drama.

Billy Magnussen's Talent on Television