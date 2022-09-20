There are a lot of exciting movies still to come in September. For example, if you’re a romantic comedy fan, then Bros starring Billy Eichner should be on your radar. The film centered around a gay romance is coming to theaters on September 30, and to promote the film, Eichner brought back his fan favorite show Billy on the Street to tell all of New York City about his new film. The best part is, he brought along Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, to help.

If you’re not familiar with Billy on the Street, this is Eichner’s hilarious take on the “man on the street” format. The comedian goes around asking random people on the street random questions. However, this time Eichner has a purpose, and that’s to promote Bros the only way he knows how: getting in people's faces and demanding they see his movie. If you’ve watched any of Eichner’s Billy on the Street segments in the past, then you’ll be right at home with his gut busting return to the format. Eichner hasn’t lost a beat and his short fused comedy is to die for.

Also, having Rudd's calming presents is a great foil for Eichner’s high energy antics. Some of the highlights of this episode include Rudd complimenting someone’s glasses (Eichner humorously has no time for that), Rudd and Eichner trying to physically carry someone to Bros, and Eichner getting mad at someone to the point where he apologizes that he’s not Florence Pugh. Even the comedian’s pack of “wild lesbians” return to help with the promotion.

Image via Universal

Eichner has been one of the most underrated comedians over the last decade. His show Billy on the Street, which eventually got a TV series on truTV, always knew how to bring the laughs with its unique unfiltered charm. That’s why it's great to see Eichner return to his hilarious roots to promote Bros. The film looks to be a great and funny celebration of being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, while also being focused on normalizing this kind of romance in pop culture. These kinds of stories need to be told, and Eichner is the perfect person to tell them. He co-wrote the film with director Nicholas Stoller, so this is a passion project for the actor. If you didn’t know how much love he put into Bros, his Billy on the Street return says it all.

If you want a good laugh you can watch Eichner’s new Billy on the Street episode down below. You can also stream the entire Billy on the Street TV series on HBO Max before Bros hits theaters on September 30.